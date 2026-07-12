ETV Bharat / state

Widow Gang-Raped During Robbery Bid in MP's Alirajpur; Hunt On For Armed Assailants

Alirajpur: A widow was allegedly gang-raped after a group of armed assailants broke into her house to commit robbery in the Bori area of Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district late on Friday night, police said.

According to police, eight to ten armed men forced open the door of the woman's house, held her hostage at gunpoint and assaulted her while demanding to know where she had hidden eight kilograms of silver.

The victim handed over about one kilogram of silver that she possessed, but the robbers ransacked the house and dug up parts of the premises in search of more valuables.

Police said the attackers then gang-raped the victim before fleeing from the spot. The victim sustained serious injuries during the assault on her "private parts with a piece of wood” and was first taken to the MY Hospital in Indore for specialised treatment after her condition worsened. The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the Bori area, with local residents demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.