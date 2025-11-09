'Why Were Land Leases Issued In Reserved Forest Area?' Residents Question Eviction Drive In Assam's Goalpora
The residents said that they were not even aware that the land they were living on was part of the Dahikata sanctuary.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
Goalpara: As the Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government Sunday resumed the eviction drive in the Dahikata Reserved Forest area of Goalpara district, many evictees still do not know that the land they were living on was part of the Dahikata sanctuary. They also questioned why the revenue department had issued them land leases if the land belonged to a reserved forest area.
"I don't know how many years our family has been here. We have been evicted because we are minorities. We have no other place to go. Even if we are shot, we will stay here," one of the evictees said as the Forest Department ran 20 bulldozers to raze the houses.
The eviction drive by the administration has caused considerable chaos and unrest. Residents have expressed their anger against the evictions. They said they were not against the evictions, but appealed to the CM to make arrangements for the rehabilitation of genuinely landless families.
District Forest Officer Tejas Moriswami told reporters that the eviction operation is aimed to recover 1,143 bighas of land in the Dahikata reserve, which covers an area of 1,685 hectares. He added that about 70 per cent of the 588 families living in the forest land had already demolished their houses and left the area. “The remaining 30 per cent of the houses have been evicted and the eviction will be completed by Sunday,” he said.
Moriswami said that those living on leasehold land within the reserve have been temporarily exempted from eviction.
In Vatiapara Rajah village to the east of Dubapara Forest area, the forest department's eviction drive led to a tense situation as local leaders resisted the evictions. The police detained Zakir Hussain, General Secretary of the central committee of Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front(AIUDF) and the Executive President of the central committee of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti.
The Goalpora district administration and the forest department have conducted eviction drives in areas such as Dubapara, Bhatipara, Beharfuli, and Darogar Alga in Goalpara district. The people evicted from these areas, who had lost their homes to the flood-prone Brahmaputra River, had purchased land from certain middlemen in some reserved forest areas about 20–30 years ago and settled here. The eviction is part of what the Assam government claims, a drive against encroachment and “demographic invasion” by outsiders.
Eviction Challenged In Gauhati High Court
Meanwhile, after receiving eviction notices in ten reserved forest areas, some of the affected residents have approached the Gauhati High Court, which has directed to halt the eviction drives on patta land(government registered land) as well as government-allotted land. However, while the forest department and the administration have temporarily suspended the eviction drive against those residing on patta land, they remain firm on carrying out the eviction drive on government-allotted land.
