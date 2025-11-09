ETV Bharat / state

'Why Were Land Leases Issued In Reserved Forest Area?' Residents Question Eviction Drive In Assam's Goalpora

Goalpara: As the Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government Sunday resumed the eviction drive in the Dahikata Reserved Forest area of Goalpara district, many evictees still do not know that the land they were living on was part of the Dahikata sanctuary. They also questioned why the revenue department had issued them land leases if the land belonged to a reserved forest area.

"I don't know how many years our family has been here. We have been evicted because we are minorities. We have no other place to go. Even if we are shot, we will stay here," one of the evictees said as the Forest Department ran 20 bulldozers to raze the houses.

Forest Department runs a bulldozer on houses in Goalpora, Assam (ETV Bharat)

The eviction drive by the administration has caused considerable chaos and unrest. Residents have expressed their anger against the evictions. They said they were not against the evictions, but appealed to the CM to make arrangements for the rehabilitation of genuinely landless families.

District Forest Officer Tejas Moriswami told reporters that the eviction operation is aimed to recover 1,143 bighas of land in the Dahikata reserve, which covers an area of 1,685 hectares. He added that about 70 per cent of the 588 families living in the forest land had already demolished their houses and left the area. “The remaining 30 per cent of the houses have been evicted and the eviction will be completed by Sunday,” he said.