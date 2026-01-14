ETV Bharat / state

Why Turmoil Around Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Refuses To Die Down In Uttarakhand?

Dehradun: The Ankita Bhandari murder case has raised its head again, causing political turmoil in Uttarakhand as the state government has been compelled to agree to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter following new allegations. The allegations centre around the identity of the VIP to whom Ankita was asked to provide ‘special service’. It was her refusal that led to her alleged murder.

Although a fresh First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the matter on the basis of the complaint of Anil Joshi, a social activist who claims to be an environmentalist, questions are being raised about his locus standi, and it is being sought that the complainants in the matter should be the deceased’s parents.

Meanwhile, the state continues to witness public protests across the districts with people from various walks of life joining in to seek justice for Ankita.

Ankita was a 21-year-old from Dobh (Shrikot) village in Pauri who was employed as a receptionist at Vanantra resort in Yamkeshwar block. On September 18, 2022, the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, who is the son of now expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya, pressured her to provide special service to a VIP, which she refused, which led to an altercation between the two. Pulkit, along with two of his employees, Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, pushed Ankiita into the Cheela Canal.

There were massive protests when her body was found. Meanwhile, a part of the resort was demolished, which led to questions about destroying the evidence at the site. The three accused were convicted last year, but the question around the identity of the VIP continues to remain unresolved. The Police had ruled out the existence of any such VIP, but the protestors refused to buy this theory.

The case made headlines again following Urmila Sanawar, a television actress who claims to be the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, making an alleged conversation between the couple viral in which he talked about the Ankita murder and the VIP involved. This led to the spate of protests in recent days, both at the public and political levels, putting the government on the back foot. The government under Pushkar Singh Dhami eventually agreed to a CBI probe.

The complaint lodged by Anil Joshi at Vasant Vihar Police Station in Dehradun on January 9, 2026, said that some unidentified individuals have been referred to as VIPs in the Ankita murder case in the social media discussions, and the matter calls for investigation. This makes it clear that the complainant is seeking an investigation into the ongoing social media discussions, not the unresolved questions surrounding the Ankita murder case.

Senior advocate Girish Chand Sharma, a former CBI panellist, told ETV Bharat that if the government truly wanted to investigate this case, the special investigation team (SIT) investigation should have been incorporated into the ongoing investigation.

“Instead of filing a new case, permission should have been sought from the High Court for further investigation based on new facts and evidence in the case in which the verdict had already been rendered. Once the High Court granted permission for further investigation, the government should have handed over the investigation to the CBI, so that the scope of the CBI investigation would have included the entire SIT investigation,” he said.

He further pointed out that the new FIR is based solely on hearsay and will not stand on any legal ground. “The CBI doesn't take on such cases in the first place, and even if it does due to political pressure, it won't achieve anything significant because it doesn't mention any eyewitnesses or the accused. This case itself is defective,” he underlined.