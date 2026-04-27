ETV Bharat / state

Why This J&K Student Couldn't Use His Surname For Seven Years. A Srinagar Court Has The Answer

Srinagar: For nearly seven years, a young man from Srinagar's Nowhatta carried a name that was not his own. In school records and official certificates, his father's surname appeared as "Mir." In reality, it was "Dhobi." To his relief, a local court in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital has now corrected the error, even as the school concerned admitted its mistake and apologised during the proceedings.

On Saturday (April 25), the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate (PT&E), Srinagar, presided over by Massarat Jabeen, ordered issuance of a declaration that his father's correct surname is "Dhobi" and not "Mir," and directed the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education to carry out necessary corrections in all academic records.

In her 22-page judgment, the Court decreed the suit in favour of plaintiff Hashim Gulzar, who is currently working as a salesman in Srinagar. "...comes to the conclusion that the plaintiff has successfully proved that his caste is "Dhobi". Accordingly, the suit of the plaintiff is allowed and the plaintiff is found entitled to the decree prayed for. As such, the suit is decreed in favour of the plaintiff and the following decree is passed...," the court said.

The Court further said: A decree of declaration, declaring the surname of plaintiff's father as "Dhobi" instead of "Mir". As a consequential relief, the defendant No.1 (Chairman State Board of School Education, J&K Bemina, Srinagar) and 2 (Secretary J&K School Education, Bemina, Srinagar) are directed to make necessary correction in the records to the extent of changing/ correcting the surname of the father of the plaintiff as "Gulzar Ahmad Dhobi" instead of "Gulzar Ahmad Mir" in all of his school record certificates.

During the trial, the school where the discrepancy first appeared acknowledged its role.

The judgment records that officials from Islamia Higher Secondary School, Rajouri Kadal, admitted that the wrong entry had been made at their level.

The school, through its representative, also expressed regret over the mistake.

The court noted that this admission supported the plaintiff's claim that the error was not deliberate. "The initial entry appears to have emanated from the school level when the plaintiff migrated from High Land English Medium High School Pandan Nowhatta Srinagar to Islamia Higher Secondary School Rajouri Kadal, Srinagar in the year 2016 and thereafter, continued in board records; thereby clearly reflecting that the error is purely clerical and inadvertent in nature," the court observed.

The Court further noted: "A technical approach, if adopted in cases of evident clerical errors, would result in perpetuation of injustice rather than its correction."



The plaintiff argued that all his earlier school records reflected his father's name correctly as Gulzar Ahmad Dhobi. He produced documents from High Land High School, where he studied up to Class 5, to establish consistency.

He also placed on record school identity cards issued later, which continued to show "Dhobi," even after the incorrect entry had been made in official registers.

During the proceedings, three witnesses were examined to support the plaintiff's claim. They confirmed that the family has always used "Dhobi" as surname and that the plaintiff's father is known in the locality by the same name.

The first was the plaintiff himself, Hashim Gulzar, who deposed about how the error first came to his notice in 2019 and the steps he took to get it corrected. He also placed on record his earlier school documents showing his father's surname as "Dhobi."

The second witness supported the documentary record and confirmed that the family has always used "Dhobi" as the surname. The third witness, who was Islamia Higher Secondary School's representative, also acknowledged that the incorrect entry of "Mir" had been made at the school level.

The judge, while expressing regret, found that the testimonies of witnesses were consistent and all three remained unshaken during cross-examination.