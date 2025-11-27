ETV Bharat / state

'Why Still inquiry? It's Been 5 Years': Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delay In Disha Salian Death Inquiry

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the Mumbai Police over the delay in the inquiry into the 2020 death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, asking why the investigation had not reached a conclusion even after five years.

A bench of justices AS Gadkari and RR Bhonsale observed that the police only needed to determine whether Salian’s death was a case of suicide or culpable homicide. “Why still inquiry? It has been five years. Someone has died. You just have to ascertain if it was a suicide or culpable homicide,” the bench said.

Earlier, Disha’s father, Satish Salian, filed a petition in March, claiming his daughter was gang-raped and murdered. He also accused the police of avoiding registration of an FIR by “hiding behind the garb” of an inquiry.

Public prosecutor Mankhunwar Deshmukh told the court that the inquiry was still underway. She submitted that the investigation was being conducted ‘minutely’ to rule out all possibilities.

Deshmukh also said the police had recorded the statements of Satish Salian and his wife multiple times after the death. She also told the court that they had earlier expressed no suspicion against anyone. And now after five years, the father is raising these contentions.