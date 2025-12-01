ETV Bharat / state

'Why SIR In Bengal, But Not In Arunachal-Manipur On The Myanmar Border?' Abhishek Tears Into PM Modi, EC

Kolkata: Trinamool MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India over SIR process, asking the rationale behind implementing the exercise in West Bengal while skipping the frontier states such as Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'drama' remarks about 40 deaths due to SIR panic in West Bengal. While inaugurating the 'Sebaashray 2' event in Diamond Harbour, parliamentary constituency, on Monday, he said, “If the Centre aims to prevent infiltration, then why is SIR being done selectively only in West Bengal?”

Amid BJP leaders' claims that one crore Rohingya infiltrators have registered their names in the voter list in the state, Banerjee said if BJP leaders want to impose SIR in Bengal on the pretext of Rohingyas, then he would question their knowledge about the country’s geography. “Why is this process not being done in the states that share borders with Myanmar?," the Trinamool leader questioned.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Abhishek said, "If Rohingyas come to Bengal, then they have to enter through Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a border with Myanmar. Besides Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur also share borders with Myanmar. West Bengal does not share a border with Myanmar. Why is SIR being conducted in Bengal at a time when it is not being conducted in one of these four states? What is your intention? If the intention was to prevent infiltration, to identify illegal infiltrators, identify them and deport them, then you should have taken measures to check infiltration in places from where they are entering first."

He continued, "You are saying that people have come from Bangladesh, so SIR is being conducted in Bengal. Then why is SIR not being executed in Tripura, which borders Bangladesh? Similarly, Meghalaya and Mizoram also share borders with Bangladesh." He alleged that the real purpose of the BJP is not to prevent infiltration, but rather to selectively 'target Bengalis' for political gain and create terror across Bengal.

He also questioned the Prime Minister's conscience by raising the issue of the alleged deaths of around 40 people, including BLOs and ordinary citizens, in the state over “unplanned SIR process”.