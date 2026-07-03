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Why Puri Jagannath Temple Never Stops Anna Prasad During Anasara: Ancient 12-Year Ritual Tradition Explained

Puri: Ever wondered what happens to the daily rituals of Lord Jagannath inside the sanctum sanctorum of Puri Srimandir when the deities fall sick and remain inside the Anasara Ghara (sick room)? What happens to the Mahaprasad bhoga (food offerings to the deities) and its availability during the Anasara (quarantine) period?

For the uninitiated, the regular rituals and Anna Bhoga (cooked rice offerings) continue uninterrupted at the Jagannath Temple even during Anasara, when Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra remain in seclusion following the annual Snana Yatra.

Why Puri Jagannath Temple Never Stops Anna Prasad During Anasara: Ancient 12-Year Ritual Tradition Explained (ETV Bharat)

According to temple tradition, if the offering of Anna Bhoga is discontinued even once, it cannot be resumed for the next 12 years, making its uninterrupted observance a sacred obligation.

During Anasara, the deities are believed to be recuperating in the Anasara Ghara after falling ill following the ceremonial bathing festival. While devotees cannot have darshan of the principal deities during this period, all regular temple rituals including Mangala Alati, Abakasha, Gopala Ballava, Sakala Dhupa, Bhoga Mandapa, Madhyahna Dhupa and Sandhya Dhupa continue as per established tradition.

Instead of the principal deities, the Pati Dian - sacred painted cloth icons that ritually represent the Trinity during Anasara - receive the daily offerings. The Pati Dian represent Lord Narayan in place of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Bhuvaneshwari in place of Devi Subhadra, and Lord Ananta Vasudeva in place of Lord Balabhadra. Along with them, Madanmohan and Krishna, Bhudevi and Sridevi and Dolagobinda and Narasimha are also worshipped as part of the prescribed rituals.