Why Puri Jagannath Temple Never Stops Anna Prasad During Anasara: Ancient 12-Year Ritual Tradition Explained
Despite Lord Jagannath’s Anasara seclusion, Puri Srimandir continues daily rituals and Anna Bhoga offering to Pati Dian, preserving centuries-old traditions, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Puri: Ever wondered what happens to the daily rituals of Lord Jagannath inside the sanctum sanctorum of Puri Srimandir when the deities fall sick and remain inside the Anasara Ghara (sick room)? What happens to the Mahaprasad bhoga (food offerings to the deities) and its availability during the Anasara (quarantine) period?
For the uninitiated, the regular rituals and Anna Bhoga (cooked rice offerings) continue uninterrupted at the Jagannath Temple even during Anasara, when Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra remain in seclusion following the annual Snana Yatra.
According to temple tradition, if the offering of Anna Bhoga is discontinued even once, it cannot be resumed for the next 12 years, making its uninterrupted observance a sacred obligation.
During Anasara, the deities are believed to be recuperating in the Anasara Ghara after falling ill following the ceremonial bathing festival. While devotees cannot have darshan of the principal deities during this period, all regular temple rituals including Mangala Alati, Abakasha, Gopala Ballava, Sakala Dhupa, Bhoga Mandapa, Madhyahna Dhupa and Sandhya Dhupa continue as per established tradition.
Instead of the principal deities, the Pati Dian - sacred painted cloth icons that ritually represent the Trinity during Anasara - receive the daily offerings. The Pati Dian represent Lord Narayan in place of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Bhuvaneshwari in place of Devi Subhadra, and Lord Ananta Vasudeva in place of Lord Balabhadra. Along with them, Madanmohan and Krishna, Bhudevi and Sridevi and Dolagobinda and Narasimha are also worshipped as part of the prescribed rituals.
The same varieties of rice preparations, cakes and traditional food items offered on regular days are presented during Anasara as well, although the quantity is significantly reduced due to the reduced number of pilgrims visiting the temple.
Temple officials said that while 70–80 quintals of rice are typically cooked on normal days, only about 30 quintals are prepared during Anasara. Similarly, the quantity of Baradi Bhoga (commissioned offerings) is also reduced.
Shrimandir Chhunara servitor Sarat Mohanty said that all daily rituals continue as usual during Anasara, with the only exception being that devotees offer prayers before the Pati Dian instead of the principal deities.
What, then, is offered to the deities inside the Anasara Ghara?
Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra receive separate and confidential offerings, including Chakata Bhoga, Pana Bhoga and various fruits, inside the chamber. The details of these rituals remain confidential and are not disclosed.
Mohanty further explained that temple tradition strictly prohibits the discontinuation of any prescribed ritual. According to long-standing custom, if a ritual is missed for any reason, it cannot be performed again for the next 12 years.
Historical records indicate that temple rituals remained suspended for extended periods only during invasions of the temple in the distant past. Today, however, every effort is made to ensure that all rituals are performed, even if delayed, so that the sacred traditions of the Jagannath Temple remain unbroken, he said.
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