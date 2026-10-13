ETV Bharat / state

Why Preliminary Enquiry On ED Report In CMRL 'Bribery' Case: Kerala HC To Govt

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday questioned the state government on why it ordered a preliminary enquiry when information was given by the ED, in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case, regarding offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others.

The poser came from a bench of Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John while hearing applications by Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas seeking leave to appeal against a single-judge direction to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to lodge an FIR against them.

Advocate General Jaju Babu told the bench that the government decided to order a preliminary enquiry as it wanted to confirm the allegations in the information given by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as a lot of other materials connected with the matter had not been furnished by the agency to the state police.

Vijayan, Veena and Riyas, in their appeals, have claimed that they were not heard by the single judge before issuing the October 9 direction to lodge the FIR. During the over two-hour-long hearing, the bench asked the appellants why they had not challenged the FIR since it had already been registered. It also asked whether an accused or proposed accused be always heard before registering an FIR against them in a criminal matter.

The lawyers for the appellants contended that they ought to have been heard as the court was hearing a writ petition and its orders would affect them. ''It was not a case of a police officer registering an FIR in the routine course," the lawyers for the appellants said. They also said that once the High Court has ordered lodging of an FIR, the appellants cannot challenge it in the court.