Why Joint Pain Increases In Winter: Doctors Explain Causes And Prevention; OPDs See More Cases In Delhi
Doctors say winter cold reduces blood circulation and stiffens muscles, worsening joint pain in the elderly and youth, and advise exercise, sunlight and medical consultation.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Winter brings a noticeable surge in joint pain affecting the knees, backs, shoulders, fingers, and other joints. This discomfort is increasingly prevalent not only among the elderly, but also among younger individuals. Delhi's hospitals are witnessing a significant uptick in such cases in Outpatient Departments (OPDs) this winter, which has been unusually harsh so far.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Swami Dayanand Hospital, Dr Gladwin Tyagi, said some patients began experiencing these issues as temperatures dropped in December. People troubled by pain are visiting OPDs, and both elderly and young patients are affected.
He stated that each winter brings a noticeable surge in such complaints. Dr Satish Kumar, an orthopaedic specialist at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, noted that people with prior bone injuries or accidents often experience increased pain during winter. He clarified that even without prior trauma, joint pain may worsen in cold weather, as blood circulation declines.
Why Does Joint Pain Increase In Winter?
According to Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Consultant Dr Nishant Bhatia, lower temperatures cause muscles to tighten and decrease blood flow. This directly impacts the joints, increasing pain. In winter, people also become less active, which stiffens muscles and raises the risk of joint discomfort.
Avoid Painkillers Without Medical Advice
Dr Bhatia said osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, old fractures, injuries, and Vitamin D deficiency can aggravate the issue. Winter symptoms include joint aches, stiffness, tightness, pain while walking, and swelling. While some experience mild discomfort, others endure severe pain that hinders daily activities.
Measures To Prevent Joint Pain
Dr Bhatia advised that elderly individuals, menopausal women, arthritis patients, people with obesity, and those with inactive lifestyles should be especially vigilant.
Preventive steps include:
- Staying physically active.
- Light exercise, stretching, yoga and daily walking even in winter.
- Wearing warm clothes, especially keeping knees and back warm.
- Getting morning sunlight and sitting in the sun for 15-20 minutes helps the body produce Vitamin D, an essential for bone health.
- Vitamin D-rich foods such as milk, curd, paneer, green vegetables and nuts in the diet.
- Bathing with warm water and drinking warm water.
He also warned against taking painkillers without a doctor’s advice, as they can be harmful. If pain keeps increasing, swelling does not reduce, walking becomes difficult, or medicines do not provide relief, one should consult an orthopaedic doctor or rheumatologist.
Joint and bone pain in winter is not only age-related but also linked to a lack of proper care. With a little caution, a healthy lifestyle and timely treatment, the pain can be controlled to a large extent.
