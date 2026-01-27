ETV Bharat / state

Why Joint Pain Increases In Winter: Doctors Explain Causes And Prevention; OPDs See More Cases In Delhi

New Delhi: Winter brings a noticeable surge in joint pain affecting the knees, backs, shoulders, fingers, and other joints. This discomfort is increasingly prevalent not only among the elderly, but also among younger individuals. Delhi's hospitals are witnessing a significant uptick in such cases in Outpatient Departments (OPDs) this winter, which has been unusually harsh so far.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Swami Dayanand Hospital, Dr Gladwin Tyagi, said some patients began experiencing these issues as temperatures dropped in December. People troubled by pain are visiting OPDs, and both elderly and young patients are affected.

He stated that each winter brings a noticeable surge in such complaints. Dr Satish Kumar, an orthopaedic specialist at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, noted that people with prior bone injuries or accidents often experience increased pain during winter. He clarified that even without prior trauma, joint pain may worsen in cold weather, as blood circulation declines.

Why Does Joint Pain Increase In Winter?

According to Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Consultant Dr Nishant Bhatia, lower temperatures cause muscles to tighten and decrease blood flow. This directly impacts the joints, increasing pain. In winter, people also become less active, which stiffens muscles and raises the risk of joint discomfort.

Avoid Painkillers Without Medical Advice