ETV Bharat / state

'Why Is PM Modi Silent On Pakistan's Threat To Hit Kolkata?' Mamata Banerjee Demands Probe

Purbasthali: In a direct challenge to reduce the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to zero in the state in the upcoming polls, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned as to why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent over Pakistan minister's threat to hit Kolkata.

Addressing a public rally at the Samudragarh High School football ground in Purbasthali in Purba Bardhaman, Banerjee referred to Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks of hitting Kolkata and asked why PM Modi, who addressed a rally in Coochbehar, did not speak of any action.

"When Pakistan threatens to launch an attack on Kolkata, why does PM Modi remain silent? Why did he not speak of taking strict action? We demand an investigation into the matter," she said.

Issuing a warning to the BJP Banerjee said, "Those who have harassed the public by forcing them to stand in queues for everything—from Aadhaar card to LPG cylinder—will now receive their answer from the people standing in the voting queues."

Banerjee was campaigning for TMC candidates Swapan Debnath for Purbasthali South, Basundhara Goswami for Purbasthali North, and Pundarikaksha Saha for Nabadwip. She urged voters to ensure the victory of TMC candidates in other constituencies across the district as well.

In a stern message to party workers regarding discipline, Banerjee said, "You cannot expect to remain in the party and seek candidature without actively working for it; that simply will not happen. If you wish to remain a member of the party, you must strictly adhere to its code of discipline."