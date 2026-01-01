ETV Bharat / state

Why 'Duldul' Horse Stolen From Lucknow Sacred To Shia Community

A 'Duldul' Horse with his caretaker ( ETV Bharat )

By Khursheed Ahmad Lucknow: The ‘Duldul’ horse, which had been stolen from the Talkatora Karbala premises in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was found in Unnao district. People breathed a sigh of relief upon its safe return and offered prayers for the special horse of the Iranian breed, and the management of the premises thanked the police. The incident has generated debate about why the ‘Duldul’ horse is so special to the Shia community. According to Shia leaders, the horse ridden by Hazrat Abbas Alamdar, the stepbrother of Imam Hussain (a.s), at the Battle of Karbala, was exceptionally loyal. To keep the memory of this tradition alive, the ‘Duldul’ (also known as ‘Zuljana’ in some places) is still raised today. 'Duldul' Horse (ETV Bharat) During the events of Karbala, when Hazrat Abbas went to fetch water from the Euphrates River for the children and women in the camp, the enemy army attacked him. Despite having both his hands wounded, he held the waterskin with his teeth. In this difficult time, his horse supported him and brought him back to the camp. In memory of this loyalty and sacrifice, the ‘Duldul’ horse is given special respect. Special upbringing