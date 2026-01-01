Why 'Duldul' Horse Stolen From Lucknow Sacred To Shia Community
The stolen ‘Duldul’ horse, symbolising loyalty and sacrifice in Shia tradition, was safely recovered in Unnao, highlighting its deep religious and cultural significance.
By Khursheed Ahmad
Lucknow: The ‘Duldul’ horse, which had been stolen from the Talkatora Karbala premises in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was found in Unnao district.
People breathed a sigh of relief upon its safe return and offered prayers for the special horse of the Iranian breed, and the management of the premises thanked the police. The incident has generated debate about why the ‘Duldul’ horse is so special to the Shia community.
According to Shia leaders, the horse ridden by Hazrat Abbas Alamdar, the stepbrother of Imam Hussain (a.s), at the Battle of Karbala, was exceptionally loyal. To keep the memory of this tradition alive, the ‘Duldul’ (also known as ‘Zuljana’ in some places) is still raised today.
During the events of Karbala, when Hazrat Abbas went to fetch water from the Euphrates River for the children and women in the camp, the enemy army attacked him.
Despite having both his hands wounded, he held the waterskin with his teeth. In this difficult time, his horse supported him and brought him back to the camp. In memory of this loyalty and sacrifice, the ‘Duldul’ horse is given special respect.
Special upbringing
“This horse is no ordinary horse. It is a special horse of the Iranian breed. It is raised from a young age. It is never ridden. A special person is appointed to serve and care for it,” Faizi, the caretaker of the Duldul horses, explains.
“This horse leads all the processions during Muharram. It is specially decorated, and cloths depicting bloodstains are placed on its head to keep the memory of the martyrdom of Karbala alive and to maintain people's devotion,” he said.
Different diet
Faizi further explained that Duldul's diet is completely different from that of ordinary horses. “It is fed things that humans themselves enjoy, such as cashews, almonds, milk, bananas, and jalebis (a sweet Indian delicacy),” he said.
The horse is raised in such a way that it is very calm in temperament and doesn’t kick or attack anyone, so there’s no danger in crowded areas and processions, he said.
According to him, Duldul is a symbol of vows and faith, and currently, three such horses are being kept in Lucknow city. “A separate, clean stable is built for it. It is not used for any kind of breeding or crossbreeding, so that it remains considered pure,” Faizi added.
People make vows
During the days of Muharram, people invite these horses to their homes during majlis, mourning ceremonies, and processions. A large number of people make vows to the Duldul horse.
“People take the food given to the horse home as prasad (blessed food) and feed it to their family members. It is believed that this fulfils their wishes,” Faizi said. “This is why the Shia community is extremely sensitive about the care, safety, and respect of the Duldul horse.”
The theft of the horse from Talkatora Karbala and its subsequent safe recovery made it clear that the Duldul is not just a horse but a living symbol of faith, history, and sacrifice.
