Why Does Former MLA Esakki Subaya Want His Seat Back? Ambasamudram Leader Explains Resignation U-Turn
The top TN leader, drew criticism and raised questions among observers and constituents, particularly because of his long association with AIADMK and its founder MGR.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST|
Updated : September 5, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Former Ambasamudram MLA Dr Esakki Subaya has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his attempt to withdraw his resignation from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, insisting that his decision is not driven by political bargaining or dissatisfaction with his new party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's R Manikandan here the other day, Dr Esakki Subaya said he had resigned from the Assembly voluntarily and without any pressure after leaving the AIADMK (All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and joining the TVK. However, he said the subsequent legal challenge to his resignation and the continued uncertainty over the Assembly seat prompted him to seek clarity from the Speaker.
His petition seeking to withdraw the resignation had triggered a political controversy, particularly as by-elections to several vacant Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are yet to be held.
From AIADMK Strongman to TVK Leader
Dr Esakki Subaya was a prominent AIADMK leader and represented the Ambasamudram Assembly constituency in Tirunelveli district. A former minister during the tenure of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, he had built a strong political base in the constituency over several years.
Having contested and won Assembly elections multiple times on the AIADMK ticket, Subbaiah was widely regarded as one of the party's prominent faces in the region.
However, the political landscape changed dramatically following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. After the TVK emerged as the single-largest party with a majority, several AIADMK MLAs resigned from their Assembly seats and joined the ruling party.
Dr Esakki Subaya was among those who left the AIADMK and subsequently joined the TVK.
His decision drew criticism and raised questions among political observers and constituents, particularly because of his long association with the AIADMK and its founder M G Ramachandran (MGR).
'Vijay Is Another MGR,' Says Esakki Subaya
Asked why he had chosen to leave the party founded by MGR despite his long association with the AIADMK, Dr Esakki Subaya said his admiration for MGR remained unchanged.
"I joined the AIADMK after accepting MGR as my leader. I have held that view since my college days in 1984. But I see the present Chief Minister Vijay as another MGR. That is why I joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam," he said.
Dr Esakki Subaya also expressed dissatisfaction with the present AIADMK leadership.
"I do not like the current leadership of the AIADMK," he said, while questioning the circumstances under which his position as an AIADMK legislator was affected.
Why the Attempt to Withdraw His Resignation?
The former MLA said his decision to approach Tamil Speaker J C D Prabhakar was primarily aimed at obtaining clarity regarding the legal status of his resignation and the future of the Ambasamudram constituency.
According to Dr Esakki Subaya, the Speaker had examined and accepted his resignation. However, a legal challenge filed by AIADMK MLA Agri Krishnamurthy subsequently complicated the matter.
"The Speaker examined my resignation and accepted it. But Agri Krishnamurthy filed a case challenging the process. Since the matter is pending, I sought clarification on whether my resignation has been legally accepted," Dr Esakki Subaya said.
"If the resignation has been accepted, a by-election should be held. If it has not been accepted, I should be allowed to continue functioning as an MLA," he added.
Dr Esakki Subaya maintained that he had submitted his resignation voluntarily and without coercion.
"I gave my resignation wholeheartedly and with complete self-restraint. There was no pressure or coercion. But since the matter was challenged in court, I wanted clarity regarding my position," he said.
Concern Over Representation for Ambasamudram
Dr Esakki Subaya said one of the major reasons behind his intervention was his concern over the absence of an elected representative for the Ambasamudram constituency.
"I am saddened that public service and development work in Ambasamudram are being affected because the constituency does not currently have an MLA," he said.
His remarks indicate that the issue, according to him, is not about reclaiming political power but ensuring that the constituency is not left without representation for an extended period.
The controversy has gained further significance amid reports of delays in conducting by-elections to vacant Assembly constituencies.
However, the Assembly Secretariat reportedly clarified on September 1 that there was no provision under the applicable rules for withdrawing a resignation once it had been accepted and that a by-election would be the appropriate mechanism to fill the vacancy.
Will Dr Esakki Subaya Continue With TVK?
Rejecting speculation that his move was linked to dissatisfaction within the TVK, Dr Esakki Subaya said he remained committed to his new political party.
"I have always considered public service more important than politics. Politics itself is a means to serve the people. Even now, I am continuing my public work in the Ambasamudram region through the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam," he said.
Dr Esakki Subaya was recently appointed to organisational positions within the TVK, including district-level responsibilities.
Asked whether he was satisfied with the positions offered to him, he said he had not joined the party seeking any particular post.
"When I joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, I did not demand any position. Whatever responsibility the party gives me, I will work hard and do my best to strengthen the movement," he said.
With the legal dispute over his resignation continuing, Dr Esakki Subaya said he would abide by the eventual decision of the court.
"I will bow my head before whatever verdict comes from the court," he said.
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