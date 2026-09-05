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Why Does Former MLA Esakki Subaya Want His Seat Back? Ambasamudram Leader Explains Resignation U-Turn

AIADMK leader and Ambasamudram MLA Dr Esakki Subaya said he had resigned from the Assembly voluntarily. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirunelveli: Former Ambasamudram MLA Dr Esakki Subaya has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his attempt to withdraw his resignation from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, insisting that his decision is not driven by political bargaining or dissatisfaction with his new party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's R Manikandan here the other day, Dr Esakki Subaya said he had resigned from the Assembly voluntarily and without any pressure after leaving the AIADMK (All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and joining the TVK. However, he said the subsequent legal challenge to his resignation and the continued uncertainty over the Assembly seat prompted him to seek clarity from the Speaker.

His petition seeking to withdraw the resignation had triggered a political controversy, particularly as by-elections to several vacant Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are yet to be held.

From AIADMK Strongman to TVK Leader

Dr Esakki Subaya was a prominent AIADMK leader and represented the Ambasamudram Assembly constituency in Tirunelveli district. A former minister during the tenure of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, he had built a strong political base in the constituency over several years.

Having contested and won Assembly elections multiple times on the AIADMK ticket, Subbaiah was widely regarded as one of the party's prominent faces in the region.

However, the political landscape changed dramatically following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. After the TVK emerged as the single-largest party with a majority, several AIADMK MLAs resigned from their Assembly seats and joined the ruling party.

Dr Esakki Subaya was among those who left the AIADMK and subsequently joined the TVK.

His decision drew criticism and raised questions among political observers and constituents, particularly because of his long association with the AIADMK and its founder M G Ramachandran (MGR).

'Vijay Is Another MGR,' Says Esakki Subaya

Asked why he had chosen to leave the party founded by MGR despite his long association with the AIADMK, Dr Esakki Subaya said his admiration for MGR remained unchanged.

"I joined the AIADMK after accepting MGR as my leader. I have held that view since my college days in 1984. But I see the present Chief Minister Vijay as another MGR. That is why I joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam," he said.

Dr Esakki Subaya also expressed dissatisfaction with the present AIADMK leadership.

"I do not like the current leadership of the AIADMK," he said, while questioning the circumstances under which his position as an AIADMK legislator was affected.

Why the Attempt to Withdraw His Resignation?

The former MLA said his decision to approach Tamil Speaker J C D Prabhakar was primarily aimed at obtaining clarity regarding the legal status of his resignation and the future of the Ambasamudram constituency.

According to Dr Esakki Subaya, the Speaker had examined and accepted his resignation. However, a legal challenge filed by AIADMK MLA Agri Krishnamurthy subsequently complicated the matter.

"The Speaker examined my resignation and accepted it. But Agri Krishnamurthy filed a case challenging the process. Since the matter is pending, I sought clarification on whether my resignation has been legally accepted," Dr Esakki Subaya said.

"If the resignation has been accepted, a by-election should be held. If it has not been accepted, I should be allowed to continue functioning as an MLA," he added.