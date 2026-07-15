ETV Bharat / state

Why Can't Mumbai Replicate Indore's Success In Cleanliness? Asks HC; Bats For Garbage-Free Roads

Mumbai: If Indore can get the cleanest city tag, why can't Mumbai achieve the same level of sanitation success? The Bombay High Court questioned on Wednesday while noting that civic body officials were duty-bound to ensure public roads are garbage-free. The court also referred to the recent collapse of a waste plant building at Moshi in Pune district and said a similar incident should not happen in Mumbai, which, too, has garbage mounds.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe observed that there is a lack of will on both the local civic body's and citizens' parts, and hence Mumbai is facing issues of garbage lying on roads, which then leads to waterlogging during the monsoon and other health hazards.

The court made the remarks while hearing a bunch of petitions raising concerns over pollution, persistent foul odour, gas emissions and health risks for residents in the vicinity of the dumping ground in suburban Kanjurmarg.

On July 8, a huge mound of waste -- accumulated untreated solid garbage and industrial by-products left in an old landfill site for years -- became unstable after heavy rain and crashed onto a two-storey building at Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, killing nine people.

"Such an incident should not happen here (Mumbai). There are tall garbage mounds here too," the court remarked. The bench noted that citizens, too, should be sensitised to not throw garbage and solid waste on roads and to also segregate trash.