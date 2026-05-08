ETV Bharat / state

'Why Are You Not Bringing My Son To Punjab Even After NSA Ends?': Amritpal Mother Asks Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's mother on Thursday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann why her son was not being brought back to Punjab from Assam despite his detention under the National Security Act having ended.

When Mann was taking out his "Shukrana Yatra", which was organised at Rayya in Amritsar as a sign of "gratitude" for the implementation of the anti-sacrilege law, Amritpal's mother Balwinder Kaur reached close to the chief minister's vehicle.

"Listen to me for a minute. You are also the son of a mother. I am the mother of Amritpal. Why don't you bring Amritpal to Punjab despite (his detention under) the NSA has ended?" Kaur could be heard asking in a video. Amritpal, who was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in April 2023, had been lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail ever since.

A day after his detention under the NSA ended on April 22, Amritpal was arrested in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. He continued to remain in the Dibrugarh jail.