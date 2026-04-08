'Wholly Unsafe To Convict': Kashmir Court Acquits Five Men Arrested In 2016 Unrest Over 'Fragile' Evidence
Srinagar court acquits five men arrested in 2016 Kashmir unrest stone-pelting case, citing weak prosecution evidence and unreliable witness testimony after nearly a decade-long trial.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Srinagar: A local court in Srinagar has acquitted five men arrested in a stone-pelting case during the 2016 unrest, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, nearly a decade after the FIR was registered. The case traces back to the unrest that swept the Kashmir Valley in July 2016 after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani.
Pronouncing the judgment, in the case titled ‘State of Jammu and Kashmir vs. Farooq Ahmad Bangoo & Others’, Special Mobile Magistrate PT&EAT Srinagar Massarat Jabeen said the court finds it “wholly unsafe” to convict them.
The case stemmed from an FIR No. 124/2016 registered at Police Station Nigeen, Srinagar, under Sections 147, 148, 336, 332 and 427 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
As per the court records, the five accused, all residents of Srinagar’s Habak and adjoining areas, were identified as Farooq Ahmad Bangoo, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, Aqib Yousuf Sofi, Mohammad Saleem Bhat alias Raja Bhat, and Mohammad Ashraf Bhat alias Nikke Bihari.
According to the prosecution, the incident took place on July 12, 2016, when police officials and personnel from the SP Office Hazratbal were on duty at Foreshore Road. The police alleged that a mob armed with sticks suddenly appeared and began hurling stones, injuring some officers and forcing police to respond with force and tear gas. The five accused were later arrested at their homes.
The court noted that although seven witnesses were listed, the prosecution examined only one witness, Selection Grade Constable (SgCT) Mohammad Imran, whose testimony became the sole pillar of the case after the prosecution failed to produce the investigating officer, injured policemen, or other members of the alleged police party.
In a sharply worded 6-page judgment, the judge observed that the non-examination of vital witnesses has caused a “serious dent” in the prosecution’s case, and the absence proved crucial.
The lone witness told the court that a mob of around 30 to 35 people had appeared and pelted stones, but during cross-examination admitted that he had seen the accused “for the first time” at the spot and later at the police station. He also conceded he did not know where the stones had come from and that there was no police station, police post, or camp near Foreshore Road, details that cast further doubt on the prosecution narrative.
The court found the identification process especially troubling, noting that the accused had been picked up from their homes and that no independent corroboration or test identification parade was carried out.
While noting that the “prosecution case rests upon the solitary and wavering testimony of Prosecution Witness 2 (PW-2)”, the court went on to hold that relying on such testimony alone, after a long lapse of time, would be unsafe.
“This Court finds it wholly unsafe to record a finding of guilt against the accused on such fragile and incomplete evidence,” the judge ruled.
Bringing the case to an end after nearly a decade of trial, the court said the prosecution had “miserably failed” to establish the charges and ordered that all five accused be acquitted, with their bail and surety bonds discharged. Any seized property, if present, was directed to be returned to its rightful claimant after verification.
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