ETV Bharat / state

'Wholly Unsafe To Convict': Kashmir Court Acquits Five Men Arrested In 2016 Unrest Over 'Fragile' Evidence

Srinagar: A local court in Srinagar has acquitted five men arrested in a stone-pelting case during the 2016 unrest, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, nearly a decade after the FIR was registered. The case traces back to the unrest that swept the Kashmir Valley in July 2016 after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani.

Pronouncing the judgment, in the case titled ‘State of Jammu and Kashmir vs. Farooq Ahmad Bangoo & Others’, Special Mobile Magistrate PT&EAT Srinagar Massarat Jabeen said the court finds it “wholly unsafe” to convict them.

The case stemmed from an FIR No. 124/2016 registered at Police Station Nigeen, Srinagar, under Sections 147, 148, 336, 332 and 427 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

As per the court records, the five accused, all residents of Srinagar’s Habak and adjoining areas, were identified as Farooq Ahmad Bangoo, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, Aqib Yousuf Sofi, Mohammad Saleem Bhat alias Raja Bhat, and Mohammad Ashraf Bhat alias Nikke Bihari.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on July 12, 2016, when police officials and personnel from the SP Office Hazratbal were on duty at Foreshore Road. The police alleged that a mob armed with sticks suddenly appeared and began hurling stones, injuring some officers and forcing police to respond with force and tear gas. The five accused were later arrested at their homes.

The court noted that although seven witnesses were listed, the prosecution examined only one witness, Selection Grade Constable (SgCT) Mohammad Imran, whose testimony became the sole pillar of the case after the prosecution failed to produce the investigating officer, injured policemen, or other members of the alleged police party.