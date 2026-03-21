Who Will Teach Children, Ask Angry Punjab School Teachers Against Govt Directive To Conduct Drug Survey
CM Bhagwant Mann's govt wants teachers to survey 250 houses after school hours in 45 days, against a payment of Rs 62,500.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Bathinda: School teachers across Punjab are up in arms against the state government, after the Department of School Education issued an order, directing them to register as enumerators for the state’s first Drug and Socio-Economic Census. In the order, issued on March 13, the Director of School Education (Secondary) has asked all district education officers (DEOs) to enlist eligible staff for the survey, which will begin on April 5 and end within 45 days.
The drug census, which was announced on March 8 by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema as part of the state budget, is a key element of the government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh (war against drugs)" campaign. Each recruit, who has to be a regular or contractual Punjab government employee with a graduate degree or diploma, will be expected to survey 250 houses after school hours and on holidays within 45 days and upload the data in a government mobile app, for which, they will get paid Rs 62,500.
It took some time for the anger among teachers to erupt, but now, they are saying: "If we keep getting assigned non-academic duties, when will we teach children?"
Although the government has officially asked for voluntary applications, the teaching community believes the census duty is compulsory. Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) Teachers Union state president Jagsir Singh Sahota, said, "Although the government has mentioned it as voluntary duty, the Education Department is forcing teachers to conduct the drug census."
Sahota added, "Before this government came to power, Bhagwant Mann had promised teachers not to impose additional work on them. But since they came to power, teachers are being assigned one additional duty after another. Sometimes, they want teachers to be involved in controlling stubble burning, sometimes in mid-day meal implementation."
State general secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Resham Singh Khemuana said over 20,000 teachers have already been allotted BLO duty. "Youth doing drugs are not the culprits, but victims and patients. They should be treated. The culprits are the big fish. No one is paying attention to them. If the government wants to eradicate drugs from Punjab, they should stop these big fish, instead of throwing small-time addicts into jails," said Khemuana.
He also said, "Already, camps have been organised during exam days. This means the government's proclaimed seriousness about education is only on paper. Teachers are already opposing the SIR being held during exam days."
He added, "The biggest reason for drugs is unemployment. The government should recruit the unemployed for the survey work. This will end unemployment. Provide employment opportunities to the youth. Only then will their attention be diverted from drugs, and a drug-free Punjab will be created."
The DTF general secretary continued, "There is already a lot of pressure of non-educational work in government schools. This is harming education."
DTF district president Baljinder Singh said, "Twenty thousand teachers are performing BLO duties leaving their classes. Then there is paper work, paper marketing work, civil workers grants and Mission Samarth seminars. In the coming days, teachers will also be involved in admissions. Now, the government is diverting teachers into more outside work. It's not our work to go door-to-door to collect records of drug addicted youth. Experienced drug inspectors should be recruited for this."
DTF district president Jagpal Singh Bangi said, "The drug trade continues in Punjab. The government is yet to fulfill its promise of eradicating drugs. If teachers go door-to-door, no parent will agree to allow the drug survey even if their child is an abuser."