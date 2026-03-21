ETV Bharat / state

Who Will Teach Children, Ask Angry Punjab School Teachers Against Govt Directive To Conduct Drug Survey

Bathinda: School teachers across Punjab are up in arms against the state government, after the Department of School Education issued an order, directing them to register as enumerators for the state’s first Drug and Socio-Economic Census. In the order, issued on March 13, the Director of School Education (Secondary) has asked all district education officers (DEOs) to enlist eligible staff for the survey, which will begin on April 5 and end within 45 days.

The drug census, which was announced on March 8 by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema as part of the state budget, is a key element of the government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh (war against drugs)" campaign. Each recruit, who has to be a regular or contractual Punjab government employee with a graduate degree or diploma, will be expected to survey 250 houses after school hours and on holidays within 45 days and upload the data in a government mobile app, for which, they will get paid Rs 62,500.

It took some time for the anger among teachers to erupt, but now, they are saying: "If we keep getting assigned non-academic duties, when will we teach children?"

Although the government has officially asked for voluntary applications, the teaching community believes the census duty is compulsory. Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) Teachers Union state president Jagsir Singh Sahota, said, "Although the government has mentioned it as voluntary duty, the Education Department is forcing teachers to conduct the drug census."

Sahota added, "Before this government came to power, Bhagwant Mann had promised teachers not to impose additional work on them. But since they came to power, teachers are being assigned one additional duty after another. Sometimes, they want teachers to be involved in controlling stubble burning, sometimes in mid-day meal implementation."

State general secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Resham Singh Khemuana said over 20,000 teachers have already been allotted BLO duty. "Youth doing drugs are not the culprits, but victims and patients. They should be treated. The culprits are the big fish. No one is paying attention to them. If the government wants to eradicate drugs from Punjab, they should stop these big fish, instead of throwing small-time addicts into jails," said Khemuana.