ETV Bharat / state

'Who Will Take Responsibility?' Calcutta HC Asks Bengal Govt Why It Downgraded Abhishek's Security

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought an explanation from West Bengal government about its decision to downgrade Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's security cover from Z+ to X category.

Justice Krishna Rao has summoned a report from the state in this regard and the next hearing of the case has been scheduled for October 13.

Questioning the urgency of the state government, the court asked why Banerjee's security was downgraded after the change of guard on May 10. It then asked how the administration, following a security review meeting on May 29, decided that X security cover would suffice for Banerjee. The court also asked as to what steps the administration took regarding Banerjee's security request submitted to the state.

The state sought three weeks to respond to the court's queries. However, Justice Rao said, "Who will take responsibility if any incident occurs in the meantime? Will the state? If so, the court will issue an order to that effect. Was the assessment conducted only after four incidents had already taken place? If the state accepts responsibility, there is no issue even if the hearing takes place a year later."

The TMC MP's lawyers informed the court that his Z+ security was withdrawn on May 10. On May 30, he visited the Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality area with only two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) but was surrounded by miscreants. A mob of around 500 people, armed with sticks, eggs, and stones, had gathered at Kamrabad Crossing. He barely managed to escape the scene on a motorcycle, wearing a helmet, the lawyers said.

They further said that an assessment should have been conducted before withdrawing such security. The MP had held Z+ security since 2016. Apart from May 30, similar incidents occurred on June 19, July 18 and 19 and September 3.

The lawyers further emphasised that Banerjee is not an ordinary citizen, he is a multi-term MP. They urged that the security cover he had enjoyed for 10 years should be reinstated.