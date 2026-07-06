'Who Represents A Particular Cricket Club... Does Not Affect Public': J&K High Court Dismisses Appeal Against JKCA
The appeal arose from a dispute over who was entitled to represent Whites Cricket Club during the JKCA elections.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ruled that disputes over the representation and voting rights of rival factions within a private cricket club do not involve any public law element and therefore cannot be challenged through a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution.
A Division Bench of Justices Sanjay Dhar and Sanjay Parihar dismissed a Letters Patent Appeal filed by Sanjay Saraf, who had challenged an earlier order refusing to entertain his writ petition against a decision of the Ombudsman of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.
The appeal arose from a dispute over who was entitled to represent Whites Cricket Club during the JKCA elections. Saraf had questioned the Ombudsman's March 19, 2025 decision recognizing a rival faction headed by Rajeev Pandita for the limited purpose of participating in the association's electoral process. He argued that the decision ignored findings recorded by an earlier court-appointed Ombudsman in 2019, violated principles of natural justice, and wrongly deprived him of voting rights.
However, the High Court upheld the writ court's conclusion that the controversy was essentially a private dispute between rival groups within a cricket club. The Bench noted that although the Supreme Court has held that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226, that principle does not mean every dispute involving cricket bodies automatically acquires a public law character.
Relying on several Supreme Court decisions, including Board of Control for Cricket in India vs Cricket Association of Bihar, Anandi Mukta Sadguru Trust vs V.R. Rudani, Binny Ltd vs V. Sadasivan, St. Mary's Education Society vs Rajendra Prasad Bhargava and S. Shoba v Muthoot Finance Ltd, the court said judicial review depends on the nature of the duty sought to be enforced rather than merely on the identity of the body against whom relief is sought.
"Even though a writ petition is maintainable against a private body like Board of Control for Cricket in India or JKCA, yet the determinative factor as to whether a writ petition would lie against BCCI or JKCA is the nature of duty that is sought to be enforced by the writ petitioner against these bodies... If a public duty or public function is involved, any body, public or private in relation to that duty or function, would be subject to judicial scrutiny of the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution, " the Bench observed while summarizing the legal position.
Applying that principle to the facts of the case, the judges held that the dispute concerned only the internal representation of a private cricket club. "The dispute involved does not at all relate to any public functioning of the JKCA. It does not relate to selection of a team or performance of JKCA or Board of Control for Cricket in India so far as their actions affect the public at large."
The Bench further observed, "Who represents a particular cricket club or a particular private association is none of the concerns of the public at large and it does not affect the public. A purely private dispute between two fractions of a cricket club can, by no stretch of reasoning, be elevated to status of a dispute involving public law element. Therefore, a writ cannot be issued by this Court in respect of such a dispute."
The judges also rejected Saraf's argument that the Ombudsman's order could be challenged through a writ because it was allegedly passed without authority. The Bench held that the Ombudsman whose decision was under challenge had not been appointed under any statute or by any court order, but by the JKCA itself.
"A decision taken by an authority, which is neither statutory in nature nor is judicially appointed, cannot be tested by a Writ Court for the purpose of issuing a Writ of Certiorari. On this ground alone, the writ petition is not maintainable," it said. Rejecting the contention that Saraf would be left without a remedy, the court pointed out that he remained free to pursue appropriate civil proceedings.
"It is always open to the writ petitioner to file a suit before the Civil Court for redressal of his grievances and for assailing the decision of the Ombudsman or for that matter the decision of the Electoral Officer rendered in terms of Section 40(c) of the Memorandum of Association of JKCA," the Bench said. The court also found no legal infirmity in the earlier judgment passed by the Single Judge.
Observing that interference in an intra-court appeal is warranted only where there is a patent error or illegality, the Division Bench held that the appellant had failed to establish any such ground. "We do not find any illegality, much less a patent illegality, in the view taken by the learned Single Judge... that would warrant interference by this Court," the Bench observed before dismissing the appeal.
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