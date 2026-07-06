ETV Bharat / state

'Who Represents A Particular Cricket Club... Does Not Affect Public': J&K High Court Dismisses Appeal Against JKCA

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ruled that disputes over the representation and voting rights of rival factions within a private cricket club do not involve any public law element and therefore cannot be challenged through a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution.

A Division Bench of Justices Sanjay Dhar and Sanjay Parihar dismissed a Letters Patent Appeal filed by Sanjay Saraf, who had challenged an earlier order refusing to entertain his writ petition against a decision of the Ombudsman of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

The appeal arose from a dispute over who was entitled to represent Whites Cricket Club during the JKCA elections. Saraf had questioned the Ombudsman's March 19, 2025 decision recognizing a rival faction headed by Rajeev Pandita for the limited purpose of participating in the association's electoral process. He argued that the decision ignored findings recorded by an earlier court-appointed Ombudsman in 2019, violated principles of natural justice, and wrongly deprived him of voting rights.

However, the High Court upheld the writ court's conclusion that the controversy was essentially a private dispute between rival groups within a cricket club. The Bench noted that although the Supreme Court has held that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226, that principle does not mean every dispute involving cricket bodies automatically acquires a public law character.

Relying on several Supreme Court decisions, including Board of Control for Cricket in India vs Cricket Association of Bihar, Anandi Mukta Sadguru Trust vs V.R. Rudani, Binny Ltd vs V. Sadasivan, St. Mary's Education Society vs Rajendra Prasad Bhargava and S. Shoba v Muthoot Finance Ltd, the court said judicial review depends on the nature of the duty sought to be enforced rather than merely on the identity of the body against whom relief is sought.

"Even though a writ petition is maintainable against a private body like Board of Control for Cricket in India or JKCA, yet the determinative factor as to whether a writ petition would lie against BCCI or JKCA is the nature of duty that is sought to be enforced by the writ petitioner against these bodies... If a public duty or public function is involved, any body, public or private in relation to that duty or function, would be subject to judicial scrutiny of the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution, " the Bench observed while summarizing the legal position.