Rajasthan Gets WHO Award For Effective Tobacco Control Programme
Compliance with 'Tobacco-Free School' guidelines was ensured in more than 83,000 schools across the state, officials said.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan has achieved a major milestone in the field of tobacco control with the state being conferred with World Health Organisation's prestigious 'World No Tobacco Day Award 2026'.
The Medical and Health Department of Rajasthan has been awarded the top honour in the South-East Asia region in recognition of its outstanding work in tobacco control during the year 2025-26.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said this honour is the result of the state government's unwavering commitment to public health, its effective policies, and its resolve to create a 'Tobacco-Free Rajasthan.'
He added that the state government is continuously taking concrete measures to protect the youth and the general public from the harmful effects of tobacco.
State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said Rajasthan has established a nationwide model in the realm of tobacco control.
"The state has significantly expanded its tobacco cessation treatment and counselling services, benefiting hundreds of thousands of people. The campaign would be further strengthened in the future through public awareness initiatives and effective law enforcement," he said.
More than 500 tobacco cessation treatment and counselling centres are currently operating across the state, extending down to the block level. These centres have been geo-tagged and made accessible on digital platforms, enabling those in need to easily locate and reach their nearest facility.
The state government has also taken effective action under the 'Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003' and the 'Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.'
Further, over 60,000 messages related to tobacco prohibition have been shared across social media platforms. Compliance with the 'Tobacco-Free School' guidelines has been ensured in over 83,000 schools across the state, officials said.
Additionally, nearly 255,000 public awareness activities—such as street plays, competitions, and rallies—were organised during the period.
The 'Tobacco-Free Village Campaign' has also been integrated with the 'Ayushman Adarsh Gram Yojana' to ensure broad public participation in rural areas.
The WHO confers this honor by categorising the nations of the world into six distinct regions: the African Region, the Region of the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean Region, the European Region, the South-East Asia Region, and the Western Pacific Region.
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