ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Gets WHO Award For Effective Tobacco Control Programme

The Rajasthan government has also taken effective action to control the use of cigarettes ( Representational image (IANS) )

Jaipur: Rajasthan has achieved a major milestone in the field of tobacco control with the state being conferred with World Health Organisation's prestigious 'World No Tobacco Day Award 2026'.

The Medical and Health Department of Rajasthan has been awarded the top honour in the South-East Asia region in recognition of its outstanding work in tobacco control during the year 2025-26.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said this honour is the result of the state government's unwavering commitment to public health, its effective policies, and its resolve to create a 'Tobacco-Free Rajasthan.'

He added that the state government is continuously taking concrete measures to protect the youth and the general public from the harmful effects of tobacco.

State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said Rajasthan has established a nationwide model in the realm of tobacco control.

"The state has significantly expanded its tobacco cessation treatment and counselling services, benefiting hundreds of thousands of people. The campaign would be further strengthened in the future through public awareness initiatives and effective law enforcement," he said.