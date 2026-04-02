ETV Bharat / state

Who Killed 14-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Girl? Police Say Victim's 'Partner', 2 Others Pushed Her Off From Moving Train

Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai: In a major breakthrough in the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, police have arrested the slain's alleged 27-year-old partner along with his accomplice while a minor has been taken into custody in the case.

Police said the accused lured the girl into a romantic trap and established physical relations with her. Later, when the victim insisted on marriage, the accused conspired to murder her in collaboration with an accomplice and the minor.

Abduction And Murder

The incident occurred on the night of March 28, when the victim had gone to her maternal home to attend her uncle's wedding reception. It is understood that around 11:30 PM, she went missing from the venue without informing anyone.

On March 29, her family members filed a missing person report at the Khairagarh police station after which police registered a case of kidnapping and initiated an investigation.

A Premeditated Plan

Subsequent police investigation revealed that the accused had pre-planned the crime; they arrived in Pipariya on a motorcycle and abducted the minor from the wedding venue. According to the police, in an attempt to destroy evidence, the accused forced her to change her clothes en route and smashed her mobile phone before discarding it.

Victim Pushed From Train Near Bilaspur