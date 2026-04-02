Who Killed 14-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Girl? Police Say Victim's 'Partner', 2 Others Pushed Her Off From Moving Train
Police have arrested the prime accused along with his accomplice and detained a minor in connection with the case.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai: In a major breakthrough in the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, police have arrested the slain's alleged 27-year-old partner along with his accomplice while a minor has been taken into custody in the case.
Police said the accused lured the girl into a romantic trap and established physical relations with her. Later, when the victim insisted on marriage, the accused conspired to murder her in collaboration with an accomplice and the minor.
Abduction And Murder
The incident occurred on the night of March 28, when the victim had gone to her maternal home to attend her uncle's wedding reception. It is understood that around 11:30 PM, she went missing from the venue without informing anyone.
On March 29, her family members filed a missing person report at the Khairagarh police station after which police registered a case of kidnapping and initiated an investigation.
A Premeditated Plan
Subsequent police investigation revealed that the accused had pre-planned the crime; they arrived in Pipariya on a motorcycle and abducted the minor from the wedding venue. According to the police, in an attempt to destroy evidence, the accused forced her to change her clothes en route and smashed her mobile phone before discarding it.
Victim Pushed From Train Near Bilaspur
According to the police, the accused took the victim to Dongargarh railway station, purchased tickets for Bilaspur, and boarded the Wainganga Express. As they could not find seats inside the train, they all sat near the doorway.
Upon reaching Bilaspur, as the victim prepared to disembark, the accused coaxed her into moving further ahead. An argument started between the victim and the prime accused over their romantic relationship, following which the three accused collectively pushed her off the moving train—just past Jairamnagar station within the jurisdiction of the Masturi police station—resulting in her death on the spot, police said.
Police Retrieve CCTV Footage
Police said that after the murder, the accused disembarked at Akaltara station, returned to Dongargarh, and attempted to destroy evidence by burning the victim's clothes along the way. The police identified the accused based on technical evidence and CCTV footage. The movements of the accused were captured by CCTV cameras across Dongargarh, Akaltara, and Khairagarh.
Seizures And Arrests
The police have recovered two mobile phones and a motorcycle used in the incident from the possession of the accused. Both adult accused were arrested on April 1 and produced before the court, from where they have been sent on judicial remand. Meanwhile, the juvenile in conflict with the law has been sent to a juvenile observation home.
A joint team comprising personnel from the Khairagarh Police Station, the Khairagarh Cyber Cell, and the Masturi (Bilaspur) Police played a pivotal role in cracking this entire case. The police state that all aspects of the case have been thoroughly investigated, and strict legal action is being initiated against the accused based on the available evidence.
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