ETV Bharat / state

Who Is Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh? From IPS Officer To AAP MLA And Now BJP Leader

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former IPS officer and AAP MLA from Amritsar North, joined BJP ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly election on Monday in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking another turn in his political journey ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Amritsar North resigned from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday before joining the BJP in New Delhi along with two other former AAP leaders, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's political transition comes after a career spanning more than two decades in the Punjab Police, a high-profile role in the investigation into the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police-firing incidents, and a growing rift with the AAP leadership.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is a 1998-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre who entered electoral politics after taking voluntary retirement from the police service in April 2021. He was elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from Amritsar North in the 2022 Assembly elections on an AAP ticket.

According to his profile on the Punjab Legislative Assembly website, he served in the police department from 1998 to 2021 and began his career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Amritsar in 1999. He later held several senior positions, including Superintendent of Police (SP), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Inspector General (IG).

His postings included Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. He also served as Police Commissioner of Jalandhar and Ludhiana and held senior responsibilities in the Punjab Police's Special Task Force (STF).

Forced To Quit IPS Over HC Order

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh came into the public spotlight through his role in the investigation into the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police-firing incidents.

The incidents followed protests over the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted in 2018 to investigate the police firing, and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh became its prominent face before subsequently heading the team.

The investigation became controversial. On April 9, 2021, the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the SIT report in the Kotkapura firing case and directed the constitution of a fresh team without Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as a member. The court's order was followed by his decision to seek premature retirement from the IPS.

He applied for voluntary retirement after more than 22 years of service, with around nine years remaining before his normal retirement. The Punjab government accepted his request, effective April 15, 2021.

From Police Service To Politics

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party on June 21, 2021, in the presence of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar. His induction was seen as an important political development for the AAP ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, particularly because of his association with the sacrilege and police-firing investigations.

He contested from Amritsar North and won the seat in 2022, entering the 16th Punjab Legislative Assembly.

As an MLA, he raised issues concerning civic infrastructure and public services in Amritsar. These included the development of Company Bagh's Children's Park, the cleaning of the Tung-Dhab drain, drinking-water supply, sewerage and sanitation, and improvements to educational institutions such as Guru Nanak Dev University, Government Medical College and Saroop Rani Government College.

Differences With The AAP Leadership

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's relationship with the AAP government subsequently became strained. He publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the party and the state administration and raised questions over the handling of cases connected with the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents.

In January 2023, he resigned from a government committee dealing with the Dabi and Goli Kand cases. He also criticised aspects of the government's handling of investigations and administrative decisions.