Who Is Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh? From IPS Officer To AAP MLA And Now BJP Leader
IPS Officer's political transition comes after a career spanning over two decades in Punjab Police and a high-profile role in investigation into 2015 police-firing incidents.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Chandigarh: Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking another turn in his political journey ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Amritsar North resigned from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday before joining the BJP in New Delhi along with two other former AAP leaders, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra.
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's political transition comes after a career spanning more than two decades in the Punjab Police, a high-profile role in the investigation into the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police-firing incidents, and a growing rift with the AAP leadership.
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is a 1998-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre who entered electoral politics after taking voluntary retirement from the police service in April 2021. He was elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from Amritsar North in the 2022 Assembly elections on an AAP ticket.
According to his profile on the Punjab Legislative Assembly website, he served in the police department from 1998 to 2021 and began his career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Amritsar in 1999. He later held several senior positions, including Superintendent of Police (SP), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Inspector General (IG).
His postings included Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. He also served as Police Commissioner of Jalandhar and Ludhiana and held senior responsibilities in the Punjab Police's Special Task Force (STF).
Forced To Quit IPS Over HC Order
#WATCH | Delhi: After joining BJP, Kunwar Vijay Pratap says, "In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is finished; Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann themselves have brought about its end. The Aam Aadmi Party, for all practical purposes, no longer exists. A 'double-engine' government will be formed in Punjab as well." He says, "As for the crime rate, I served as an SP in Amritsar; back in 2007, 2008, and 2009, we completely eradicated both the drug menace and crime. However, after I left, the situation was never brought under control again..."— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh came into the public spotlight through his role in the investigation into the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police-firing incidents.
The incidents followed protests over the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted in 2018 to investigate the police firing, and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh became its prominent face before subsequently heading the team.
The investigation became controversial. On April 9, 2021, the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the SIT report in the Kotkapura firing case and directed the constitution of a fresh team without Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as a member. The court's order was followed by his decision to seek premature retirement from the IPS.
He applied for voluntary retirement after more than 22 years of service, with around nine years remaining before his normal retirement. The Punjab government accepted his request, effective April 15, 2021.
From Police Service To Politics
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party on June 21, 2021, in the presence of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar. His induction was seen as an important political development for the AAP ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, particularly because of his association with the sacrilege and police-firing investigations.
He contested from Amritsar North and won the seat in 2022, entering the 16th Punjab Legislative Assembly.
As an MLA, he raised issues concerning civic infrastructure and public services in Amritsar. These included the development of Company Bagh's Children's Park, the cleaning of the Tung-Dhab drain, drinking-water supply, sewerage and sanitation, and improvements to educational institutions such as Guru Nanak Dev University, Government Medical College and Saroop Rani Government College.
Differences With The AAP Leadership
I have also resigned from all formats of Aam Aadmi Party. https://t.co/YASPVhWtT9— Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (@Kvijaypratap) November 2, 2026
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's relationship with the AAP government subsequently became strained. He publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the party and the state administration and raised questions over the handling of cases connected with the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents.
In January 2023, he resigned from a government committee dealing with the Dabi and Goli Kand cases. He also criticised aspects of the government's handling of investigations and administrative decisions.
In June 2025, the AAP suspended him for five years over alleged anti-party activities. His criticism of the state government's actions against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was among the issues cited in reports on the disciplinary action.
On Monday (November 2, 2026), Vijay Pratap announced that he had resigned from the Punjab Assembly. His resignation followed the decision of two other AAP legislators, Chetan Singh Jouramajra of Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra of Sanaur, to quit the party's primary membership on Sunday. All three subsequently joined the BJP in New Delhi.
What Did He Say After Joining The BJP?
Vijay Pratap criticised the AAP's political position in Punjab and said the party had lost its relevance in the state. He blamed Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the party's decline and expressed confidence that a BJP-led 'double-engine' government could be formed in Punjab.
He also spoke about the state's drug problem and law-and-order situation, claiming that crime and drug-related problems had been brought under control during his tenure as SSP of Amritsar between 2007 and 2009. He alleged that the situation deteriorated after he left the post.
These remarks reflect his political assessment and claims about his record in policing.
Education, Awards And Books
I have also resigned from all formats of Aam Aadmi Party. https://t.co/YASPVhWtT9— Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (@Kvijaypratap) November 2, 2026
Vijay Pratap has an academic background spanning police administration, law, political science, management and languages. According to his published profile, his qualifications include:
- PhD in Police Administration from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar
- MBA in Human Resources and Strategic Management From IGNOU
- MA in Sanskrit and Philosophy from Patna University
- MA in Political Science and a Master's degree in Rural Development from IGNOU
- Diplomas in French and German from GNDU
- Pursuing another PhD in Political Science at GNDU.
His awards and recognitions include the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2014 and the Punjab DGP's Commendation Disc in 2017. He has also received the Baba Farid Award, a Rotary Club of Amritsar Vocational Excellence Award and recognition from the India Vision Foundation for prison reforms.
Vijay Pratap Singh has authored books on cyber laws and investigation, the Right to Information, Indian policing, Sant Kabir's teachings and the anti-defection law.
A Political Journey Through Three Phases
Vijay Pratap Singh's career has moved through three distinct phases:
- A senior po0lice officer associated with some of Punjab's most politically sensitive investigations
- An AAP entrant who won the Amritsar north Assembly seat in 2022, and
- Now in BJP after a prolonged public disagreement with the party that brought him into electoral politics.
His move to the BJP, along with AAP leaders, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, MLA from Saman Assembly seat in Patiala district and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, MLA from Sanaur, comes as Punjab's political parties prepare for the 2027 Assembly elections.
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