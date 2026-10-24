Who Are Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuriya? Indian Gangsters Arrested By US Authorities In Las Vegas
The Himanshu Bhau gang had claimed responsibility for the shooting outside the Gurugram residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav last year.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Chandigarh/New Delhi/Rohtak: Two notorious gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria were taken into custody by the US authorities in Las Vegas on October 22, acting on inputs shared by the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police. The two are currently in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as Indian agencies have initiated the process to bring them back to the country.
Who is Himanshu Bhau?
Himanshu Bhau, who hails from Rohtak district of Haryana, is among the most wanted gangsters in North India. Several cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion and organised crime are registered against him. Police have accused him of having links with criminal networks active in Haryana and Delhi-NCR region.
A rival of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Himanshu Bhau's name has come up in investigations into several high-profile criminal cases.
He was initiated into the world of crime at a young age. In 2020, police arrested him for firing at a youth when he just 17 years of age. Following his arrest, he was sent to the Hisar Juvenile Reform Home. He, however, escaped from the juvenile home and formed his own gang.
The real name of Himanshu Bhau is Himanshu Sigroha. Since he hails from Ritauli village in Rohtak district, he adds the name of the village after his name. Therefore, he is also known as Himanshu Ritolia.
Himanshu obtained a fake passport in the name of Kunal, a resident of Agwanpur village in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and with the help of the fake passport he fled to the United States via Dubai in 2022.
He is on the most wanted lists of Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Delhi police with several criminal cases registered against him.
To establish himself in the world of crime, Himanshu joined forces with the Neeraj Bawana gang and began projecting himself as the "Dawood Ibrahim of Delhi-NCR" by carrying out a series of attacks against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following this, the Haryana Police and the CBI, with the help of Interpol, issued a Red Corner Notice against him.
Transporter Hansraj's murder brought him notoriety. On March 7, 2022, transporter Hansraj alias Hanse, a resident of Ritauli village, was shot dead. Hansraj was on his way to Dubaldhan when three youths on a motorcycle approached him from behind and opened fire, resulting in his death. Ritauli resident Sahil and his associates were implicated in the murder. The murder was allegedly carried out at the behest of Himanshu Bhau.
Who is Neeraj Faridpuria?
Neeraj Faridpuria, a native of Faridpur village in Palwal district of Haryana, faces more than two dozen cases registered in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, involving murder, extortion and organised crime. His name also figured in the murder of Congress leader Vikas Choudhary. Neeraj was arrested in 2012 in a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015. He, however, managed to secure bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court and fled to Canada via Dubai. He was subsequently handed charge of the Bambiha gang, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, before moving to the US, where he began working alongside the Himanshu Bhau gang.
The Himanshu Bhau gang had claimed responsibility for the shooting outside the Gurugram residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav last year. Shooters allegedly fired 25 to 30 rounds outside Yadav's house in an incident linked to extortion and betting promotions. The gang was also linked to a high-profile shootout at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden in 2024, in which a 26-year-old man was killed. Bhau had claimed responsibility for the killing on social media, alleging that the victim was involved in the 2020 murder of an associate.
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