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Who Are Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuriya? Indian Gangsters Arrested By US Authorities In Las Vegas

Representational Image ( ANI )

Chandigarh/New Delhi/Rohtak: Two notorious gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria were taken into custody by the US authorities in Las Vegas on October 22, acting on inputs shared by the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police. The two are currently in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as Indian agencies have initiated the process to bring them back to the country.

Who is Himanshu Bhau?

Himanshu Bhau, who hails from Rohtak district of Haryana, is among the most wanted gangsters in North India. Several cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion and organised crime are registered against him. Police have accused him of having links with criminal networks active in Haryana and Delhi-NCR region. A rival of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Himanshu Bhau's name has come up in investigations into several high-profile criminal cases. He was initiated into the world of crime at a young age. In 2020, police arrested him for firing at a youth when he just 17 years of age. Following his arrest, he was sent to the Hisar Juvenile Reform Home. He, however, escaped from the juvenile home and formed his own gang. The real name of Himanshu Bhau is Himanshu Sigroha. Since he hails from Ritauli village in Rohtak district, he adds the name of the village after his name. Therefore, he is also known as Himanshu Ritolia. Himanshu obtained a fake passport in the name of Kunal, a resident of Agwanpur village in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and with the help of the fake passport he fled to the United States via Dubai in 2022.