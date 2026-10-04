ETV Bharat / state

'Who Allowed A Non-Domicile To Purchase This...?' Land Deal By Mumbaikar After Article 370 Abrogation Triggers Political Row In Kashmir

Srinagar: A Mumbai-based citizen's land deal in Srinagar and proposed construction of huts has triggered a war of words between Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari and ruling National Conference over domicile laws in Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of Article 370 abrogation.

The row erupted last week when Bukhari, a former minister, asked chief minister Omar Abdullah. “Who allowed Mumbai-based Chawla Sahib to purchase land for a hotel in Syedpora and a Delhi-based company to acquire 150 kanals in Chatterhama Hazratbal, despite the fact that such activities are not permissible under the existing domicile laws of Jammu and Kashmir?”

Reacting to the claims by Bukhari, Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to the chief minister, said that Chawla had purchased 15 kanals of land from fifteen locals in Syedpora Harwan in Srinagar outskirts. “The government has no role in it. The court will decide whether it (land purchase) is legal or illegal. Chawla has started illegal construction but the Lakes Conservation and Management Waterways Authority has prohibited the work; the government is contesting the case in the court because it is illegal construction,” Wani said.

He further claimed that the contractor was associated with the Apni Party. However, Apni Party denied the claim of the contractor being associated with the party, accusing that the contractor was linked with the ruling party.

Bukhari, while reiterating that the land purchase in Srinagar had been made by a “non-domicile”, said that the government was attempting to subvert the issue by politicising it, instead of replying to his question. “Who allowed a non-domicile to purchase this land? Who facilitated the deal? Who processed and approved the revenue records? And, who authorised the transaction?” Bukhari wrote in a post on X.

He said the Revenue Department is under the direct control of the Chief Minister. “If the purchase has taken place in violation of the existing domicile and land laws, those responsible for facilitating or enabling it must be identified and held accountable. The government must come clean, order a transparent inquiry, and make the findings public, in the larger interest of J&K and its people,” he said.