'Who Allowed A Non-Domicile To Purchase This...?' Land Deal By Mumbaikar After Article 370 Abrogation Triggers Political Row In Kashmir
The row erupted after Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari alleged one 'Mr Chawla" had purchased land in Srinagar while hitting out at the ruling NC.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Srinagar: A Mumbai-based citizen's land deal in Srinagar and proposed construction of huts has triggered a war of words between Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari and ruling National Conference over domicile laws in Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of Article 370 abrogation.
The row erupted last week when Bukhari, a former minister, asked chief minister Omar Abdullah. “Who allowed Mumbai-based Chawla Sahib to purchase land for a hotel in Syedpora and a Delhi-based company to acquire 150 kanals in Chatterhama Hazratbal, despite the fact that such activities are not permissible under the existing domicile laws of Jammu and Kashmir?”
Reacting to the claims by Bukhari, Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to the chief minister, said that Chawla had purchased 15 kanals of land from fifteen locals in Syedpora Harwan in Srinagar outskirts. “The government has no role in it. The court will decide whether it (land purchase) is legal or illegal. Chawla has started illegal construction but the Lakes Conservation and Management Waterways Authority has prohibited the work; the government is contesting the case in the court because it is illegal construction,” Wani said.
The desperate attempt by a ruling party leader and Chief Minister’s advisor to brush aside my recent revelation about the purchase of land on the outskirts of Srinagar by a non-domicile for hotel construction only raises more serious questions.— Altaf Bukhari (@SMAltafBukhari) October 3, 2026
Instead of trying to downplay the…
He further claimed that the contractor was associated with the Apni Party. However, Apni Party denied the claim of the contractor being associated with the party, accusing that the contractor was linked with the ruling party.
Bukhari, while reiterating that the land purchase in Srinagar had been made by a “non-domicile”, said that the government was attempting to subvert the issue by politicising it, instead of replying to his question. “Who allowed a non-domicile to purchase this land? Who facilitated the deal? Who processed and approved the revenue records? And, who authorised the transaction?” Bukhari wrote in a post on X.
He said the Revenue Department is under the direct control of the Chief Minister. “If the purchase has taken place in violation of the existing domicile and land laws, those responsible for facilitating or enabling it must be identified and held accountable. The government must come clean, order a transparent inquiry, and make the findings public, in the larger interest of J&K and its people,” he said.
The new domicile rules 2020 implemented in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A allow an outside to become a domicile if he has resided for a period of fifteen years in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10th / 12th examination in an educational institution located in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Others eligible for a domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir include a person who is registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as per procedure prescribed by Government for migrants and displaced persons or who is a child of Central Government Official, All India Service Officers, Officials of Public Sector Undertaking and Autonomous body of Central Government, Public Sector Banks, Officials of Statutory bodies, Officials of Central Universities and recognized research search institutes of the Central Government who have served in the Union territory of Jammu of Kashmir for a total period of ten
years.
If a person is a child of such resident of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, but reside outside the Union territory in connection with their employment of business or other professional or vocational reasons but whose parents have lived in Jammu and Kashmir for 15 years or studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10th / 12th examination in an educational institution located in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, are also eligible.
According to officials and local sources, the Mumbaikar Harish G Chawla has purchased land from locals in Syedpora Bala in Harwan, in Srinagar outskirts and sought permission in February 2025 for construction of residential houses/huts from the local panchayat. The Block Development Officer granted the permission in May 2025.
The Amended J&K Domicile Rule
The Centre government in October 2020 in a gazetted notification omitted the "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, that paved the way for outsiders to buy non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir even if the person is not a domicile.
Last year in assembly, the Jammu and Kashmir government revealed that 631 non-residents have purchased 386 kanals. Of these 378 non-residents purchased over 212 kanals in the Jammu region, while 253 purchased more than 173 kanals in Kashmir.
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