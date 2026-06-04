UDF Government Tables White Paper Exposing Kerala Debt Crisis
CM Satheesan informed that the alarming financial situation even threatens the disbursement of salaries and pensions in the coming months.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan presented a 195-page white paper in the state legislative assembly exposing the severe financial crisis inherited from the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
The white paper, approved by the cabinet, reveals that the outgoing administration left only Rs 5,000 crore in the state treasury. Satheesan, who also holds the finance portfolio, informed the house that this alarming depletion even threatens the disbursement of salaries and pensions in the coming months. The paper attributes the crippling debt trap to massive failures in tax collection and unrestrained borrowing meant exclusively to meet daily administrative expenses.
Highlighting the grave financial legacy handed over to the new dispensation, the report pegs Kerala's total public debt at a staggering Rs 5.07 lakh crore. Mandatory commitments, including salaries, pensions, and interest repayments, consume 77 per cent of the state revenue. Consequently, capital expenditure for developmental initiatives has plummeted to one of the lowest rates in the country.
Illustrating the depth of the treasury crisis in 2025, the state was forced to rely on Ways and Means Advances for 262 days and fell into overdraft for 84 days. Furthermore, the new government assumes a massive liability of Rs 48,733 crore in pending arrears, which includes dearness allowance and relief for government employees and pensioners.
The white paper severely criticises the previous administration for its fundamental failure to intensify tax collection, leading to substantial revenue leakages in lucrative sectors like gold and liquor. It identifies off-budget borrowings as a major burden, pointing out that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board retains outstanding loan liabilities of nearly Rs 21,000 crore, which the report effectively categorises as state debt.
Heavy losses incurred by public sector enterprises, particularly the transport corporation and water authority, have driven cumulative public sector deficits to Rs 78,851 crore. Additionally, the document notes a significant reduction in project allocations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward communities, and minorities, compounded by lower than expected tax revenues and central assistance.
Addressing the media, Satheesan attributed the predicament to gross financial indiscipline, stating that the exchequer lacks the necessary funds for fundamental infrastructure development.
To navigate the crisis, the administration proposes an immediate enforcement of strict fiscal austerity. Satheesan assured that special schemes would soon be announced to curtail unnecessary expenditures and boost revenue generation. For a long-term resolution, the white paper recommends actively promoting private investment, industrial expansion, employment generation, and infrastructural growth. It unequivocally warns that the developmental goals of the state remain unattainable without ensuring rigorous financial discipline and transparency.
The opposition vehemently rejected the findings of the white paper. Former Finance Minister K N Balagopal criticised the process, stating that utilising experts outside the finance department to draft the document sets a wrong precedent. He dismissed the allegation of an empty treasury, asserting that the handover of power occurred amidst smooth governmental financial operations.
Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the report as completely baseless and accused the ruling front of manipulating infrastructure loans as public debt to mislead the public. He argued that the document was released purely for political mileage and attempts to overshadow the development achievements of the previous government.
A white paper serves as a vital official record detailing the exact financial health, revenue sources, and liabilities of a government while evaluating the fiscal management of the outgoing administration. This marks the fifth time in Kerala history that a government has sought to apprise the public and the legislature of severe economic distress through such a document.
The precedent began in 1987 when Finance Minister Viswanatha Menon of the E K Nayanar government tabled a white paper against the preceding K Karunakaran administration. Subsequent reports were presented in 2001 under Chief Minister A K Antony by Finance Minister K Sankaranarayanan, in 2011 by Finance Minister K M Mani during the Oommen Chandy government, and most recently in 2016 by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac when the Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed office.