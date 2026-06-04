ETV Bharat / state

UDF Government Tables White Paper Exposing Kerala Debt Crisis

Kerala CM V D Satheesan told the asssembly that the alarming financial situation even threatens the disbursement of salaries and pensions in the coming months. ( Etv Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan presented a 195-page white paper in the state legislative assembly exposing the severe financial crisis inherited from the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The white paper, approved by the cabinet, reveals that the outgoing administration left only Rs 5,000 crore in the state treasury. Satheesan, who also holds the finance portfolio, informed the house that this alarming depletion even threatens the disbursement of salaries and pensions in the coming months. The paper attributes the crippling debt trap to massive failures in tax collection and unrestrained borrowing meant exclusively to meet daily administrative expenses.

Highlighting the grave financial legacy handed over to the new dispensation, the report pegs Kerala's total public debt at a staggering Rs 5.07 lakh crore. Mandatory commitments, including salaries, pensions, and interest repayments, consume 77 per cent of the state revenue. Consequently, capital expenditure for developmental initiatives has plummeted to one of the lowest rates in the country.

Illustrating the depth of the treasury crisis in 2025, the state was forced to rely on Ways and Means Advances for 262 days and fell into overdraft for 84 days. Furthermore, the new government assumes a massive liability of Rs 48,733 crore in pending arrears, which includes dearness allowance and relief for government employees and pensioners.

The white paper severely criticises the previous administration for its fundamental failure to intensify tax collection, leading to substantial revenue leakages in lucrative sectors like gold and liquor. It identifies off-budget borrowings as a major burden, pointing out that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board retains outstanding loan liabilities of nearly Rs 21,000 crore, which the report effectively categorises as state debt.

Heavy losses incurred by public sector enterprises, particularly the transport corporation and water authority, have driven cumulative public sector deficits to Rs 78,851 crore. Additionally, the document notes a significant reduction in project allocations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward communities, and minorities, compounded by lower than expected tax revenues and central assistance.