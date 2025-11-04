'While Modi Repeats Old Tales, Tejashwi Talks Jobs And Progress': RJD's Manoj Jha Slams BJP
Jha said that at Nitish's insistence, Tejashwi had earlier joined hands with JD(U) but insisted he wanted a free hand in the government.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST
Patna: The RJD is contesting 143 seats in the Bihar assembly elections. According to the party's Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD does not want to repeat the mistakes of 2020 and come back to power this time.
Jha said Tejashwi Yadav is very serious about Bihar's development. "Our manifesto, Tejaswi Prana, is proof of this. I don't remember jobs ever being a topic of discussion in Bihar politics before 2020. Elections were based on the same old planks. After the 2020 elections, Tejashwi Yadav joined Nitish Kumar's government for a short period. Nitish came to us when the JDU was being dismantled. Tejashwi initially refused to join the government, but was willing to support it from outside," Jha said.
Jha said that at Nitish Kumar's insistence, Tejashwi Yadav joined hands with JD(U) but insisted he wanted a free hand in the government, especially on the job front and caste survey. After assuming the position of Deputy CM, Tejashwi fulfilled his promises of jobs and caste-based census during his 17-month tenure. Therefore, even our opposition too can't deny that jobs mean Tejashwi," the leader said.
'Tejashwi has a progressive ideology'
Manoj said Tejashwi Yadav talks about progressive ideology in meetings. He talks about jobs, social security, doubling the honorarium of Jeevika Didi, and permanent jobs, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, is still retelling false stories from 25-30 years ago. While he recounts old stories, murders occur in Mokama. Murders also occurred in places like Rohtas, Siwan, and Ara, Jha added.
'BJP doesn't care about development'
RJD spokesperson, targeting Amit Shah, said that the Home Minister makes tall claims but has forgotten what happened right under his nose in Manipur. "Pahalgam happened right under his nose. We don't want to take politics to that level. We want to talk about progressive issues. When Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh comes here, they talk about 'Tappu' and what not. We talk about jobs, government schemes, infrastructure, and agriculture, while people like Yogi are talking about Gandhiji's three monkeys," Jha pointed out.
On naming the RJD manifesto as 'Tejaswi Prana', the RJD MP said 'Prana' implies commitment, while 'Sankalp' implies a sense of collectivity, but in a way, "Tejaswi Prana" is a blend of both.
'Decisions based on priorities'
Manoj Jha explained that the manifesto was prepared after consultation with all constituent parties. According to him, each party has its own priorities and these priorities must be incorporated to help the government make decisions based on those priorities.
Jha, however, said he attended some meetings to prepare the manifesto. He says that everyone has worked very hard, including members of all the political parties in the alliance.
Jha said this time, the Bihar elections are an election for change. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said generations have changed in two decades, but his style of conversation hasn't changed.
"The word job doesn't even come up on the Prime Minister's tongue. He only stressed that what people of Bihar must get is what people of Gujarat got," he added.
RJD MPs said jobs and social security are Tejashwi Yadav's primary issues. "Vow means commitment, and resolution implies a sense of collectivity. In a way, his vow is a blend of both," he said.
