'While Modi Repeats Old Tales, Tejashwi Talks Jobs And Progress': RJD's Manoj Jha Slams BJP

Patna: The RJD is contesting 143 seats in the Bihar assembly elections. According to the party's Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD does not want to repeat the mistakes of 2020 and come back to power this time.

Jha said Tejashwi Yadav is very serious about Bihar's development. "Our manifesto, Tejaswi Prana, is proof of this. I don't remember jobs ever being a topic of discussion in Bihar politics before 2020. Elections were based on the same old planks. After the 2020 elections, Tejashwi Yadav joined Nitish Kumar's government for a short period. Nitish came to us when the JDU was being dismantled. Tejashwi initially refused to join the government, but was willing to support it from outside," Jha said.

Jha said that at Nitish Kumar's insistence, Tejashwi Yadav joined hands with JD(U) but insisted he wanted a free hand in the government, especially on the job front and caste survey. After assuming the position of Deputy CM, Tejashwi fulfilled his promises of jobs and caste-based census during his 17-month tenure. Therefore, even our opposition too can't deny that jobs mean Tejashwi," the leader said.

'Tejashwi has a progressive ideology'

Manoj said Tejashwi Yadav talks about progressive ideology in meetings. He talks about jobs, social security, doubling the honorarium of Jeevika Didi, and permanent jobs, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, is still retelling false stories from 25-30 years ago. While he recounts old stories, murders occur in Mokama. Murders also occurred in places like Rohtas, Siwan, and Ara, Jha added.

'BJP doesn't care about development'

RJD spokesperson, targeting Amit Shah, said that the Home Minister makes tall claims but has forgotten what happened right under his nose in Manipur. "Pahalgam happened right under his nose. We don't want to take politics to that level. We want to talk about progressive issues. When Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh comes here, they talk about 'Tappu' and what not. We talk about jobs, government schemes, infrastructure, and agriculture, while people like Yogi are talking about Gandhiji's three monkeys," Jha pointed out.