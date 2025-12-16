ETV Bharat / state

'Where Will We Get It From To Return?' Ask Male Recipients Of Rs 10,000 Incentive From Bihar Govt

The situation of Ramsagar Kumar is similar. "The government gives the money first and then asks for its return. What kind of rule is this? We don't have the money, so how can we return it?" he wondered.

Like Nagendra, Balram Sahni was also served a notice through the Jeevika (a rural livelihood program) to return Rs 10,000, mistakenly sent to his account. "The money was credited before Chhath. So it was spent on the festival. Where will I get it from? The government need to look into it, as this is harassment," he added.

Darbhanga: "Rs 10,000 was deposited into my account ahead of the Assembly elections. As I am a person with a disability, I thought this money came under a government scheme, so I spent it. Now I am getting notices to return the amount. Tell me, where will I get it from? The government should look into it," says Nagendra Ram, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga.

Just before the Assembly elections, approximately 75 lakh women were given an incentive of Rs 10,000 directly to their accounts under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY) for joining Jeevika Self-Help Groups. However, a letter from the project manager of Jale block in Darbhanga to the department revealed that a large number of these funds were transferred to the bank accounts of men, who are now being asked to return.

In Ahiyari village, several male beneficiaries have received letters from Jeevika demanding the return of the money, causing a stir. Even a villager with no women in the family joining Jeevika received the incentive. Most of the male beneficiaries said, "We neither filled out any form nor asked for the money. When the money was credited, we spent it. Now, where will we get the money from? Our financial situation is not such that we can repay it. The government should waive this amount".

The notice which is being served to male beneficieries by Jeevika. (ETV Bharat)

Panchayat committee member Lalan Paswan specifically called sending the money to the accounts of people with disability and then demanding it back an "injustice". "This is an injustice to people with disability and the government must waive it or face our protest," he added.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said NDA leaders and officials in Bihar were in such a hurry to buy votes and come to power through bribery that they didn't think twice before making a terrible mistake. Their anxiety and insecurity were so deep that instead of sending Rs 10,000 to women, they sent it to the accounts of men.

"Now, love letters are being written to the men asking them to return Rs 10,000. Hunger, inflation, migration and unemployment are so rampant in Bihar that the amount must have been spent the moment it was deposited. These poor men will absolutely not return this amount as the government should return their votes first," the opposition party said.