ETV Bharat / state

Where Nature Meets The Loom: Telangana Weaver's Six-Yard Masterpiece Wins National Honour

Choutuppal: For 34 years, Ganji Venkatesh has worked with silk threads, colours and the traditional loom. Now, his painstaking craftsmanship has earned him one of India's highest recognitions in the handloom sector.

The 55-year-old artisan from Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana has been selected for the National Handloom Award-2025 for an extraordinary Ikat silk saree that brings the beauty of nature and wildlife alive across six yards of fabric.

Venkatesh will receive the prestigious award from the President of India during the 12th National Handloom Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 7. An official invitation has already reached the artisan from the Development Commissioner for Handlooms.

But behind the national recognition lies a story of patience, tradition and extraordinary attention to detail.

Having studied up to Class 10, Venkatesh inherited the craft from his father, Bhikshapathi. What began as a family tradition became his life's calling, with the artisan dedicating more than three decades to mastering the intricate art of handloom weaving.

His award-winning creation took 15 months to complete.

The saree is not merely a piece of clothing but a woven landscape. Through the traditional Ikat technique, Venkatesh has brought together an extraordinary collection of images from nature - houses, horses, ducks, rabbits, a hippopotamus, fish, boats, butterflies and birds - transforming the six-yard silk canvas into a vibrant celebration of life.