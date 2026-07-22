Where Nature Meets The Loom: Telangana Weaver's Six-Yard Masterpiece Wins National Honour
Through traditional Ikat technique, Venkatesh brought together a collection of horses, ducks, rabbits, fish, butterflies and birds, transforming silk canvas into a celebration of life.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Choutuppal: For 34 years, Ganji Venkatesh has worked with silk threads, colours and the traditional loom. Now, his painstaking craftsmanship has earned him one of India's highest recognitions in the handloom sector.
The 55-year-old artisan from Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana has been selected for the National Handloom Award-2025 for an extraordinary Ikat silk saree that brings the beauty of nature and wildlife alive across six yards of fabric.
Venkatesh will receive the prestigious award from the President of India during the 12th National Handloom Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 7. An official invitation has already reached the artisan from the Development Commissioner for Handlooms.
But behind the national recognition lies a story of patience, tradition and extraordinary attention to detail.
Having studied up to Class 10, Venkatesh inherited the craft from his father, Bhikshapathi. What began as a family tradition became his life's calling, with the artisan dedicating more than three decades to mastering the intricate art of handloom weaving.
His award-winning creation took 15 months to complete.
The saree is not merely a piece of clothing but a woven landscape. Through the traditional Ikat technique, Venkatesh has brought together an extraordinary collection of images from nature - houses, horses, ducks, rabbits, a hippopotamus, fish, boats, butterflies and birds - transforming the six-yard silk canvas into a vibrant celebration of life.
"I wanted to create a saree that reflects the beauty of nature through the unique Ikat technique. I spent six months preparing the design on graph paper before beginning the weaving process," Venkatesh said.
The real challenge began after the design was finalised.
Venkatesh chose to use natural dyes instead of chemical colours, drawing inspiration from materials available in nature and everyday life. Tea powder, coriander, mint, catechu (kachu) and manjistha (Indian madder), were among the ingredients used to create the colours.
"The colours were prepared from natural ingredients. It took me eight months to dye the mulberry silk threads using the tie-and-dye method across nearly 300 sections. I then spent another month weaving each thread on the loom to bring the design to life," he explained.
Every stage demanded precision. The design had to be planned on paper, the silk threads carefully tied and dyed in hundreds of sections, and then woven in a manner that would bring the intricate motifs together seamlessly.
The result is a saree in which nature appears to have found its way into the loom.
For Venkatesh, the national award is a personal milestone. For Telangana's handloom community, it is also a moment of pride.
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