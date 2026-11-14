ETV Bharat / state

Where Are The Parents Of Toddler Boy Who Survived The Horrific Kaziranga Crash?

Golaghat: Following the horrific road accident near Assam's Kaziranga on November 13, which left 26 people dead, authorities are scrambling to trace the parents of a two-year-old boy who survived the crash.

The accident took place at Rangajan in Kohora, near Kaziranga, after a speeding minibus rammed a trailer truck. Amid this tragic accident, the heartbreaking condition of a rescued toddler has left everyone emotional.

The child, who was travelling with his parents, is now crying desperately in search of his loved ones after the deadly crash on Friday. It is believed that the child's parents died in the accident. However, the exact identity of the child's family has not yet been confirmed.

The roughly two-year-old child rescued at that time was admitted to the Swahid Kamala Miri Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Bokakhat. Hospital sources have stated that the child has injury marks on the forehead. Treatment for the child is ongoing under the supervision of doctors and nurses.

Hospital sources believe that the child is survived by an elder sister who has been referred elsewhere for advanced medical treatment.

"Currently, the child is in stable condition. We are looking after the child, and whatever needs to be done next will be carried out," said a medical worker.

The administration is continuing its efforts to trace any family members or relatives of the child. It has also been understood that if the child's identity is not established, necessary steps will be taken later through the Child Welfare Committee.