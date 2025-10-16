ETV Bharat / state

When The River Turns Hostile: The Rising Crocodile Threat In Kendrapara; 24 Deaths In 6 Years

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara: During monsoons, when the rivers swell, so does the danger rise for people staying close to the Mahanadi, Barunai rivers and Dhamra river mouth. For the villagers, the return of the rains also means the return of crocodiles who silently turn predators and attack villagers, for whom even daily chores become life-and-death risks.

Dhamra is a river mouth or estuary formed where the Brahmani and Baitarani rivers meet the Bay of Bengal.

According to official records, 24 people have died in crocodile attacks in the district over the past six years. But locals allege the toll is far higher. “If private estimates are taken into account, the number of deaths will be more than 50. People are dying every year, but the forest department is not serious about finding a solution or doing anything substantial to stop it. The fences they install get washed away in floods and are never repaired,” says Bhagirathi Jena, a member of the Kendrapara Civil Society Forum.

When The River Turns Hostile: The Rising Crocodile Threat In Kendrapara; 24 Deaths In 6 Years (ETV Bharat)

The district's 48-kilometre coastline makes its geography tricky - surrounded by seven rivers and 27 tributaries. Its villages situated in proximity to Bhitarkanika National Park, home to hundreds of estuarine crocodiles, makes coexistence with wildlife inescapable. The people live within the thin yet delicate line between fame and fear.

Bhitarkanika is also known as India’s richest mangrove ecosystems and a global conservation success story. But beyond the sanctuary’s boundaries, villagers are unhappy with the situation. Crocodiles, they claim, once stayed deep in the creeks. But now they spot them in ponds, rivulets, and even open fields after heavy rain.

When The River Turns Hostile: The Rising Crocodile Threat In Kendrapara; 24 Deaths In 6 Years (ETV Bharat)

“They hide in shallow waters or near ghats. The river is our source of water and people get dragged away while washing utensils or defecating in the open. Some people are eaten away and others’ half eaten bodies are recovered,” says a villager from Mahakalapada block.