When The Hills Raised A Toast Again: Darjeeling's Iconic Glenary’s Finds Its Song This Christmas
Glenary's, synonymous with Darjeeling, is an iconic, historic landmark, restaurant, bakery, and pub that's been central to the town's charm for over a century.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 9:05 PM IST
Darjeeling: Coffee, cakes and cocktail - everything is back in Gelanary's again. Following an interim order of the Kolkata High Court, the excise department’s ban on the bar and singing section of Darjeeling’s iconic Glenary’s has been lifted until January 12, bringing life back to the otherwise buzzing pub. The familiar scene of crowds of tourists celebrating Christmas and New Year returned to this century-old bar-cum-coffee shop in the hills.
Established in 1885, the cafe was shut down by Darjeeling district excise department on December 9 due to alleged irregularities. The authorities had ordered a 90-day closure. On December 24, a single bench of Justice Amrita Sinha of the Kolkata High Court’s Jalpaiguri circuit bench issued an interim stay order on that directive.
Following the order, Glenary’s bar reopened at 5 pm that day, and since then, it has been overflowing with tourists. Tourists are delighted that Glenary’s is once again serving drinks during the festive season. Along with Christmas cakes and coffee, alcoholic beverages are back on the menu.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Abhishek Mukherjee, a tourist from Kolkata, said, “Having coffee, tea, and alcoholic beverages together in a traditional cafe makes the experience complete.”
Anurag Barman, a tourist from Assam, said, “My Darjeeling trip began with a cake from Glenary’s. Upon arriving here, I learnt that the ban on the bar section had been lifted. This gave me the opportunity to enjoy Glenary’s in its complete ambience.”
According to him, it’s a must-visit place especially for an outsider during a trip to Darjeeling. Another tourist, Dayita Bhattacharya, said, “I had been planning to come to Darjeeling in Christmas for a long time. It wasn’t possible earlier due to exams. Finally, I was able to come here in Christmas this year. I’ve been eating and drinking at Glenary’s since morning because everyone said it’s a must-visit place. I’ve tried various types of confectionery. Kolkata has a different kind of Christmas atmosphere, but Darjeeling gives a complete festive feeling during Christmas.”
So far, so good till the ban is enforced again. The case will be heard again in the Circuit Bench on January 5. On that day, Glenary’s authorities will submit affidavits to explain their positions.
Earlier, Ajay Edward, the owner of Glenary’s, who is also the convenor of the ‘Indian Gorkha Janashakti Front’ and a GTA councillor, had alleged that the entire matter was politically motivated.