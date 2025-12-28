ETV Bharat / state

When The Hills Raised A Toast Again: Darjeeling's Iconic Glenary’s Finds Its Song This Christmas

Darjeeling: Coffee, cakes and cocktail - everything is back in Gelanary's again. Following an interim order of the Kolkata High Court, the excise department’s ban on the bar and singing section of Darjeeling’s iconic Glenary’s has been lifted until January 12, bringing life back to the otherwise buzzing pub. The familiar scene of crowds of tourists celebrating Christmas and New Year returned to this century-old bar-cum-coffee shop in the hills.

Established in 1885, the cafe was shut down by Darjeeling district excise department on December 9 due to alleged irregularities. The authorities had ordered a 90-day closure. On December 24, a single bench of Justice Amrita Sinha of the Kolkata High Court’s Jalpaiguri circuit bench issued an interim stay order on that directive.

Following the order, Glenary’s bar reopened at 5 pm that day, and since then, it has been overflowing with tourists. Tourists are delighted that Glenary’s is once again serving drinks during the festive season. Along with Christmas cakes and coffee, alcoholic beverages are back on the menu.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Abhishek Mukherjee, a tourist from Kolkata, said, “Having coffee, tea, and alcoholic beverages together in a traditional cafe makes the experience complete.”