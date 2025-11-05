ETV Bharat / state

When Superstition Shuts A Village: Belief In Angry Deity Grounds Life In Gadaba Guda, Koraput

Koraput: Gadaba Guda, a tribal village in Narayanpatna block of Koraput district in Odisha has shut itself off from the outside world by erecting barricades. No one is allowed to enter or leave. The reason, villagers believe, their local deity has unleased Her wrath and only through worship and ritual can peace be restored.

Superstitious as people are in the interior pockets of the state, the villagers said that a series of untimely deaths over the past two years in the village, mostly young men, in road or tree-fall accidents made them realise there was something wrong. “It is the goddess who is displeased with us. To calm her anger, we have to conduct some rituals for which any outside contact will not be permitted. All people have to stay in the village till everything turns normal,” says a villager Prahallad Sirka.

So the entrance to Gadaba Guda is now sealed. A bamboo barricade marks the boundary and every household has tied mango leaves near their doors as a purification ritual. Villagers take dips in the nearby river many times and offer prayers under the supervision of the priest while women are made to sing and dance throughout the day and offer their services to pacify the goddess.