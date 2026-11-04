When Artificial Flowers Capture The Essence And Fragrance Of Jharkhand-Hyderabad Diwali Ties
For the past 45 years, traders from Hyderabad have been arriving in Ranchi every year during Diwali and selling their wares, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Ranchi: Artificial flowers lend a special colour to Seva Sadan Gali, located in Upper Bazar of Ranchi, during Diwali, bringing Jharkhand and Hyderabad closer through a commercial bond that is nearly 45 years old.
The flowers sold in these shops are more than just decorative items; they represent the hard work of many families, the preservation of ancestral skills, and a livelihood sustained across generations.
For the past 45 years, traders from Hyderabad have been arriving in Ranchi every year during the Diwali season. This year, a group of 30 to 35 traders have come. Many of these families have a long history here; the fathers and grandfathers of the current traders also used to travel to Ranchi for this business. Some learned the intricacies of the trade from their fathers, while others grew up amidst the process of setting up shop and serving customers. Times have changed, markets have evolved, and styles of decoration have shifted, yet this tradition of travelling to Ranchi remains as strong as ever.
"I have been coming here from Hyderabad every Diwali. Jharkhand is a good market. We sell all our stuff here,” says Shriya, a flower seller.
Another flower seller, Vasa, claims he has been coming here for the past 35 years. “As a child, I have been visiting this place with my grandfather and father. Now I have come with my three children," he says.
These traders are connected to markets in Hyderabad that serve as major hubs for artificial flowers and decorative goods. Sourcing from areas like Begum Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, and Feelkhana, these traders bring a wide variety of floral designs, decorative materials, and raw supplies to Ranchi.
The markets in Hyderabad offer thousands of varieties of artificial flowers, including artificial roses, marigold garlands, colourful foliage, hanging floral arrangements, decorative vines, “torans” (door hangings), and backdrop mats. The variety of colours and designs allows customers to choose items according to their personal preferences and needs.
A unique aspect of these shops is that they do not merely sell finished, ready-made products. Many traders source flowers and other decorative materials from Hyderabad and then, in Ranchi, handcraft them into garlands, strings, and various decorative arrangements.
Arranging the flowers in specific sequences, balancing colours, and creating visually appealing designs are all part of their craft — a skill that sets this business apart from standard retail.
Despite being artificial, the intricate construction and fine finishing of these flowers make them highly attractive. People favour them for decorating doorways, prayer spaces, balconies, and rooms.
According to the traders, they see a good response in Ranchi every year. It is not just individual customers who buy these items; local shopkeepers also purchase them in bulk. Some traders source their stock directly from wholesale markets in Hyderabad to sell them here at the retail level, which ensures that a diverse range of these floral products becomes available in the local market.
While these handcrafted, custom-designed items may be priced higher than typical decorative goods, customers prefer them because they can be reused multiple times. "These are lovely items," says Uttam, a customer.
This year, the traders faced weather-related challenges even before reaching Ranchi. A cyclonic storm in Andhra Pradesh impacted both their travel and their preparations for the business. Upon arrival in Ranchi, the local weather conditions also slowed down sales during the initial days. However, footfall in the market is now gradually increasing, and shopping activity is expected to pick up further as Diwali approaches.
Traders say that the people of Ranchi are their long-standing customers, and they consistently generate good business here every year. “We get a lot of love in Jharkhand," says Raghu, a flower seller.
After Diwali, these traders pack up their wares and return to Hyderabad. Yet, the flowers they have crafted by hand continue to brighten homes across Ranchi during the festive season. While these flowers may lack a natural fragrance, they are imbued with the essence of hard work. This business connection between Hyderabad and Ranchi, which has endured for nearly 45 years, illustrates that festivals do more than just enliven the marketplace — they also strengthen bonds of trust between individuals, families, and cities.
Also Read:
- Diwali Decor: Post Pandemic, Ranchi Startup Turns Cow Dung Into Livelihoods For Over 500 Rural Women
- Jharkhand's Prized Pinwheel Artisans, Vendors Battle For Survival As Children Prefer Machine-made Toys
- Dussehra 2026: From Mothers-In-Law To Daughters-In-Law, Women Continue Dhanbad’s 33-Year-Old Durga Puja