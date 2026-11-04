ETV Bharat / state

When Artificial Flowers Capture The Essence And Fragrance Of Jharkhand-Hyderabad Diwali Ties

Ranchi: Artificial flowers lend a special colour to Seva Sadan Gali, located in Upper Bazar of Ranchi, during Diwali, bringing Jharkhand and Hyderabad closer through a commercial bond that is nearly 45 years old.

The flowers sold in these shops are more than just decorative items; they represent the hard work of many families, the preservation of ancestral skills, and a livelihood sustained across generations.

At Seva Sadan Gali, located in Upper Bazar of Ranchi. (ETV Bharat)

For the past 45 years, traders from Hyderabad have been arriving in Ranchi every year during the Diwali season. This year, a group of 30 to 35 traders have come. Many of these families have a long history here; the fathers and grandfathers of the current traders also used to travel to Ranchi for this business. Some learned the intricacies of the trade from their fathers, while others grew up amidst the process of setting up shop and serving customers. Times have changed, markets have evolved, and styles of decoration have shifted, yet this tradition of travelling to Ranchi remains as strong as ever.

At Seva Sadan Gali, located in Upper Bazar of Ranchi. (ETV Bharat)

"I have been coming here from Hyderabad every Diwali. Jharkhand is a good market. We sell all our stuff here,” says Shriya, a flower seller.

Another flower seller, Vasa, claims he has been coming here for the past 35 years. “As a child, I have been visiting this place with my grandfather and father. Now I have come with my three children," he says.

At Seva Sadan Gali, located in Upper Bazar of Ranchi. (ETV Bharat)

These traders are connected to markets in Hyderabad that serve as major hubs for artificial flowers and decorative goods. Sourcing from areas like Begum Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, and Feelkhana, these traders bring a wide variety of floral designs, decorative materials, and raw supplies to Ranchi.

The markets in Hyderabad offer thousands of varieties of artificial flowers, including artificial roses, marigold garlands, colourful foliage, hanging floral arrangements, decorative vines, “torans” (door hangings), and backdrop mats. The variety of colours and designs allows customers to choose items according to their personal preferences and needs.

A unique aspect of these shops is that they do not merely sell finished, ready-made products. Many traders source flowers and other decorative materials from Hyderabad and then, in Ranchi, handcraft them into garlands, strings, and various decorative arrangements.