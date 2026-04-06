ETV Bharat / state

Wheat Stubble Burning In Madhya Pradesh Raises Pollution And Agricultural Management Concerns

Bhopal: The farm fires that raged across Madhya Pradesh on April 1 have raised serious questions about pollution and agricultural management. In a single day, 660 incidents of post-harvest burning of wheat stubble were reported. This number represents 97.7% of the total instances reported in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), a total of 675 incidents of crop residue burning were reported in five major states on April 1. Madhya Pradesh alone accounted for 660 of these incidents. Uttar Pradesh reported 14 instances, Punjab 14 and Haryana only one. There were no such incidents reported from Delhi.

This data has been obtained from satellite-based monitoring systems. The light-based tracking technology of Consortium for Research on Agro-Ecosystem Monitoring and Modeling is used to monitor crop residue burning. This technology identifies farm fires across the country.

Even during April and May last year, more incidents of crop residue burning were recorded in Madhya Pradesh than in states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh government informed the state Assembly in December 2025 that 546 Police cases were registered in stubble-burning cases between April 2020 and November 2025. The number of incidents has not decreased despite the Police action.

The state government claims to have taken various steps at different levels to prevent stubble burning. On November 20, 2024, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain had directed a special campaign to ban stubble burning in areas surrounding cities while also taking punitive action in accordance with Supreme Court orders.