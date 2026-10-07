ETV Bharat / state

'WhatsApp Calls, Cryptocurrency Payments': Op Firewall 2026 Carried Out By Two Women With Vizag As Major Target

Hyderabad : Honey trap has long been used by Pakistan as a means to carry out espionage in India. One such case came to light recently where Pakistan's ISI allegedly used two women to lure Indian Navy personnel into revealing classified and sensitive information to the neighbouring country.

Police investigation has revealed that as part of 'Operation Firewall', Pakistani officials introduced themselves to Indian Navy personnel under the fake names-Joshita Pal and Anvi Mehta. It has come to fore that Pakistani intelligence agents paid those who cooperated with them crypto currency and other hawala channels.

Joshita Pal, posing as an employee of a shipbuilding company in Mumbai, contacted naval officers and employees through Facebook. She tried to seduce the personnel and during WhatsApp and video calls, sked them to send her the movements of warships and submarines, details of commanding officers, and photographs. She promised huge sums to the personnel for revealing the sensitive information.

Similarly, Anvi Mehta introduced herself to naval employees on social media by pretending to be a psychologist from Delhi. She cast a net through WhatsApp voice and video calls and asked the officers and personnel to send photos of Indian Naval ships. While talking on video calls, she would pressure the personnel to show her the secret premises of naval bases and submarines.

The alleged operation, according to police, followed a pattern-establish contact through fake social-media profiles, build familiarity and trust, move the conversation to WhatsApp, and then seek sensitive information through messages, voice calls, video calls, honeytrap attempts and monetary inducements.