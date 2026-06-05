What Is Miyawaki Forest? Karnataka's Belagavi Adopts Japanese Model To Fight Global Warming
MLA Asif Seth inaugurated a Miyawaki mini-forest as part of Karnataka's efforts to expand urban green cover.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Belagavi: To tackle rising temperatures and environmental degradation, the Karnataka government has adopted the Miyawaki forest model and announced plans to develop such urban forests around 100 local bodies across the state. As part of the initiative, MLA Asif Seth inaugurated the construction of a Miyawaki mini forest in Belagavi on World Environment Day.
Rapid urbanisation has led to the disappearance of green spaces and the rise of concrete structures, contributing to higher temperatures and environmental imbalance. To address these concerns, the government is promoting the Miyawaki afforestation method, which has been successfully implemented in Japan.
MLA Asif Seth, along with school and college students, local residents and municipal corporation officials, planted saplings at a park on Nandini Marg in Srinagar, Belagavi, marking the beginning of the project. Similar Miyawaki parks are planned in Chandramouli Colony, Ramatirtha Nagar, Mahantesh Nagar, Hudco Colony and the TV Centre area in a phased manner.
The forests will consist of locally grown species. Around 700 saplings of 12 varieties, including almond, neem, bamboo and medicinal plants, will be planted in each Miyawaki park.
These saplings are expected to grow from about 2 feet to nearly 20 feet in height, creating a dense mini-forest within three years. The objective is to develop urban oxygen zones and enhance biodiversity.
Around Rs 4 lakh is being spent on saplings and related development work for each Miyawaki park. After plantation, maintenance responsibilities will be shared with organisations, ward-level citizens' associations, school and college students, and local volunteers. The municipal corporation has appealed to residents to support the initiative under the slogan, "My Plant, My Tree".
'One Person, One Plant'
Speaking to the media, MLA Asif Seth said, "Earlier, the monsoon would begin in June and continue until November or December. Now, rainfall patterns have changed and reservoir levels are declining. The main reason is the reduction in the number of trees. It is our responsibility to leave behind a healthy environment for future generations. Everyone should resolve to plant and nurture at least one tree. If we do that, global temperatures can be controlled and seasons will arrive on time."
Municipal Commissioner M Karthik said, "Miyawaki forests will act as green lungs for cities. They will absorb carbon dioxide, reduce dust and pollution, provide shade and create habitats for birds and animals."
He added, "In the first phase, Miyawaki forests will be developed at five locations. If the concept is expanded to all 58 wards under the motto 'One Ward, One Miyawaki', Belagavi can become a truly green city."
What Is the Miyawaki Forest Concept?
The Miyawaki method is a technique for creating dense forests in small spaces, developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. Unlike conventional forests, which can take decades to mature, Miyawaki forests grow rapidly because native species are planted at high density.
Typically, three to five saplings are planted per square metre. A mix of large, medium-sized, and small trees, shrubs, and ground-cover plants is used to recreate a natural forest ecosystem. Within a few years, the area transforms into a dense green zone that improves air quality, supports biodiversity and offers much-needed green cover in urban landscapes.
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