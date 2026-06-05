ETV Bharat / state

What Is Miyawaki Forest? Karnataka's Belagavi Adopts Japanese Model To Fight Global Warming

Belagavi: To tackle rising temperatures and environmental degradation, the Karnataka government has adopted the Miyawaki forest model and announced plans to develop such urban forests around 100 local bodies across the state. As part of the initiative, MLA Asif Seth inaugurated the construction of a Miyawaki mini forest in Belagavi on World Environment Day.

Rapid urbanisation has led to the disappearance of green spaces and the rise of concrete structures, contributing to higher temperatures and environmental imbalance. To address these concerns, the government is promoting the Miyawaki afforestation method, which has been successfully implemented in Japan.

MLA Asif Seth, along with school and college students, local residents and municipal corporation officials, planted saplings at a park on Nandini Marg in Srinagar, Belagavi, marking the beginning of the project. Similar Miyawaki parks are planned in Chandramouli Colony, Ramatirtha Nagar, Mahantesh Nagar, Hudco Colony and the TV Centre area in a phased manner.

The forests will consist of locally grown species. Around 700 saplings of 12 varieties, including almond, neem, bamboo and medicinal plants, will be planted in each Miyawaki park.

These saplings are expected to grow from about 2 feet to nearly 20 feet in height, creating a dense mini-forest within three years. The objective is to develop urban oxygen zones and enhance biodiversity.

Around Rs 4 lakh is being spent on saplings and related development work for each Miyawaki park. After plantation, maintenance responsibilities will be shared with organisations, ward-level citizens' associations, school and college students, and local volunteers. The municipal corporation has appealed to residents to support the initiative under the slogan, "My Plant, My Tree".