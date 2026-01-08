ETV Bharat / state

What Ails Education System In Jharkhand?

Ranchi: Primary and secondary education in Jharkhand remains caught between the claims of the authorities on improvement in enrollment and dropout figures on one side and the ground realities of infrastructure on the other. While the government is trying to play up reduction in dropout rates and the increase in enrollment as major achievements, the lack of basic amenities in remote and rural areas continues to plague the education system as issues such as toilets, drinking water, teacher availability and school maintenance remain unaddressed.

Director of the Jharkhand Education Project Council, Shashi Ranjan admits that lack of basic facilities is a major cause of dropouts. Citing Education Department data, he said that the availability of drinking water and toilets is a problem in many districts. However, he also stated that continuous teamwork is on at the departmental level to monitor and resolve these problems.

File photo of a classroom in a school in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

He said that there are approximately 35,000 government schools in Jharkhand, and keeping a balance and regular maintenance across them is a major administrative challenge. "Despite this, the Department is constantly working towards improvement," he said.

According to 2021-22 data, there were approximately 35,840 government schools in Jharkhand, of which approximately 93 per cent were primary schools. According to an official statement by the Education Minister in the Assembly in March 2025, there are 7,930 schools with only one teacher, and most of these are primary schools.

Education experts believe that single-teacher schools severely impact the quality of education, as the sole teacher is responsible for multiple classes and subjects, depriving children of individual attention. In the long run, this situation can lead to school dropouts.

The Right to Education Act (RTE) mandates toilets, drinking water, sanitation and a safe environment in schools. But in many government schools, these facilities are either incomplete or unusable. Reports say that approximately 3,158 government schools have toilets that lie unused due to a lack of water and regular maintenance. These schools lack regular sanitation and a permanent water supply system, directly impacting children's attendance, health and, especially, girls' education.

The ground situation of primary education in remote and tribal-dominated districts like Jamtara, Khunti, Simdega and Latehar, remains worrisome. Toilets have been constructed, but due to a lack of maintenance, they remain unused.

The condition of primary schools in tribal-dominated rural areas of Jamtara is pathetic as many rural primary schools have toilets but lack water. According to the locals, children are still forced to go outside the school premises to ease themselves. This not only raises concerns about their safety but also increases hygiene and health risks.

Baddih Upkramit Vidyalaya in Chalna Panchayat of Jamtara is a school in a tribal-dominated village is a classic example. Toilets, hand pumps and water tanks are all there but in disrepair, and no one seems to care. The children are forced to go outside to relieve themselves and find drinking water.

The School also faces a shortage of teachers as it is run by just two para-teachers who are absent or on leave at times.

Professor Sunil Hansda, a Santhali language educationist, expressed deep concern about the education in tribal rural areas. He said that the system is in shambles and the government has done nothing to educate tribal children. He pointed out, "Schools in rural areas are run by one or two para teachers, and the level of education is continuously declining."