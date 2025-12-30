ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai : Western Railway Mega Block From December 30-January 6

Mumbai: Mumbaikars will have to brave cancellations and delays of trains on the Western Railway (WR). According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, Vineet Abhishek, "During the period from the night of December 30, 31, 2025 to January 6, 2026, blocks will be undertaken on the UP fast line from 11:15 PM to 03:15 AM, on the fifth line from 11 PM to 03:30 AM and on the Down Fast line during shutdown margin."

This megablock is for the work in connection with the construction of the sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali section. The notice said, "Western Railway has undertaken a block of 30 days from the night of December 20, 21, 2025, which will continue up to January 18, 2026. Due to this block, a few Western Railway trains will be affected."

Due to the above blocks, some trains will be affected. As part of the local train expansion work, 98 suburban local train services, which include air-conditioned and 15-car rakes, were cancelled. In fact, out of the 49 UP and 49 Down suburban services did not operate on Monday.

There were 14 services running with 15-car rakes in both directions, which included 10 fast local services and two slow locals. Moreover, five air-conditioned local services were cancelled. Of these, four were fast and one slow AC train.

Christmas and New Year revellers are reassured every year of taking the last local train, which departs at 1:00 AM from Churchgate station and 1:00 AM from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on the central line. Party revellers prefer travelling by local trains after they usher in the New Year, as they find it safer. There have been instances in the past of people getting stuck in long traffic snarls in Mumbai on the midnight of December 31. Over 26.5 lakh commuters travel on the western line local trains on a daily basis.