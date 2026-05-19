Western Railway Launches Demolition Drive Of 500 Illegal Constructions In Mumbai
This was a first-of-its-kind demolition drive by Western Railway under heavy deployment of police and railway security forces.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Mumbai: Western Railway commenced a drive on Tuesday morning to remove 500 alleged unauthorised encroachments in the Garib Nagar area of Bandra (East). There was a heavy deployment of the Mumbai police and the railway security force. The railway administration clarified that this action was taken after due consideration for railway safety and future railway expansion projects.
Railway administration maintained that this operation was carried out following a legal process that spanned over several years and is in accordance with the Bombay High Court orders.
Court Orders
According to Western Railway, this process was initiated prior to 2017 under the provisions of the Public Premises Act. Subsequently, eviction orders were issued on November 27, 2017. The railway administration stated that this matter has undergone various judicial processes over nearly nine years, including hearings before the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.
In an order issued on April 29, 2026, the Bombay High Court granted permission to remove the illegal encroachments. This order was subsequently upheld during further hearings as well as by the Supreme Court.
Vineet Abhishek, Public Relations Officer for Western Railway, stated that the demolition of this unauthorised construction was important for the development of Western Railway.
"We are merely complying with the court's verdict," he said. "This action will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat,
he said.
"Efforts to initiate this action have been underway since 2017. On April 29, 2026, the Bombay High Court delivered a verdict in our favour. This verdict was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court. With the exception of 100 specific structures in this vicinity, all other unauthorised constructions are slated for demolition," he added.
The railway administration has clarified that no damage is being inflicted upon structures that were deemed eligible during the joint survey process. The Railways further noted that the entire operation is being conducted in strict compliance with all court directives.
Expansion Plans
The administration stated that the primary objective of this drive is to remove encroachments located within the railway safety zone adjacent to active railway tracks. According to the Railways, the illegal settlements in this area posed a serious threat to both human life and railway operations.
Western Railway further clarified that this specific area in Bandra (East) is critical for enhancing the railway's carrying capacity within Mumbai. The administration stated that the removal of alleged encroachments is essential for railway safety, operational flexibility, and future infrastructure projects. According to the railways, this initiative will facilitate the introduction of additional train services.
"This specific site holds immense potential for the development of large-scale railway infrastructure projects. It could be utilised to construct new platforms, lay new railway lines, or establish maintenance facilities. Consequently, priority will undoubtedly be accorded to undertaking major railway-centric development projects on this land in the future," said Abhishek.
The proposed project aims to enhance the carrying capacity of one of the country's busiest railway corridors, thereby enabling the launch of a larger number of long-distance trains for passengers across the nation.
The Railway administration clarified that permanent encroachments cannot be permitted on railway land, particularly in areas deemed sensitive from a safety perspective.