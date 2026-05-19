ETV Bharat / state

Western Railway Launches Demolition Drive Of 500 Illegal Constructions In Mumbai

Mumbai: Western Railway commenced a drive on Tuesday morning to remove 500 alleged unauthorised encroachments in the Garib Nagar area of ​​Bandra (East). There was a heavy deployment of the Mumbai police and the railway security force. The railway administration clarified that this action was taken after due consideration for railway safety and future railway expansion projects.

Railway administration maintained that this operation was carried out following a legal process that spanned over several years and is in accordance with the Bombay High Court orders.

Court Orders

According to Western Railway, this process was initiated prior to 2017 under the provisions of the Public Premises Act. Subsequently, eviction orders were issued on November 27, 2017. The railway administration stated that this matter has undergone various judicial processes over nearly nine years, including hearings before the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

In an order issued on April 29, 2026, the Bombay High Court granted permission to remove the illegal encroachments. This order was subsequently upheld during further hearings as well as by the Supreme Court.

Vineet Abhishek, Public Relations Officer for Western Railway, stated that the demolition of this unauthorised construction was important for the development of Western Railway.

"We are merely complying with the court's verdict," he said. "This action will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat,

he said.

"Efforts to initiate this action have been underway since 2017. On April 29, 2026, the Bombay High Court delivered a verdict in our favour. This verdict was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court. With the exception of 100 specific structures in this vicinity, all other unauthorised constructions are slated for demolition," he added.