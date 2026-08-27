ETV Bharat / state

Western Railway Completes Precast Pedestrian Subway Installation In 7 Hours 15 Minutes In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Western Railway and its construction team have completed the installation of a precast pedestrian subway beneath railway tracks in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur area in just 7 hours and 15 minutes. The project finished 45 minutes ahead of the scheduled eight-hour railway block.

The work was carried out during the night of August 25-26. From excavation and site preparation to the installation of the precast subway, the entire operation was completed within the allotted block, which allowed the railway corridor to be reopened for train operations ahead of schedule.

The project was completed under the supervision of Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash and Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Pradeep Gupta. The use of high-quality precast components manufactured in advance at a factory helped significantly reduce construction time at the site.

Ahmedabad DRM Ved Prakash said the successful installation is an example of fast, safe and modern construction technology. He said passenger safety is the railway's top priority and that such technology can enable the construction of durable, high-quality structures in less time while minimising disruptions to railway operations.

Prakash credited the successful execution to coordination and teamwork between railway officials, Fuji Silvertech Concrete and Khodal Construction.

The Vastrapur subway is expected to provide residents with safer and more convenient pedestrian access while helping prevent unauthorised movement across railway tracks and incidents involving pedestrians crossing the tracks.

The project was initiated following Union Railway, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's visit to a plant in Bagodara on July 4, 2026. During the visit, the company had showcased precast structural solutions for Indian Railways.