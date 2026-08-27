Western Railway Completes Precast Pedestrian Subway Installation In 7 Hours 15 Minutes In Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad DRM Ved Prakash said the successful installation as an example of fast, safe and modern construction technology.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 11:55 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Western Railway and its construction team have completed the installation of a precast pedestrian subway beneath railway tracks in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur area in just 7 hours and 15 minutes. The project finished 45 minutes ahead of the scheduled eight-hour railway block.
The work was carried out during the night of August 25-26. From excavation and site preparation to the installation of the precast subway, the entire operation was completed within the allotted block, which allowed the railway corridor to be reopened for train operations ahead of schedule.
The project was completed under the supervision of Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash and Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Pradeep Gupta. The use of high-quality precast components manufactured in advance at a factory helped significantly reduce construction time at the site.
Ahmedabad DRM Ved Prakash said the successful installation is an example of fast, safe and modern construction technology. He said passenger safety is the railway's top priority and that such technology can enable the construction of durable, high-quality structures in less time while minimising disruptions to railway operations.
Prakash credited the successful execution to coordination and teamwork between railway officials, Fuji Silvertech Concrete and Khodal Construction.
The Vastrapur subway is expected to provide residents with safer and more convenient pedestrian access while helping prevent unauthorised movement across railway tracks and incidents involving pedestrians crossing the tracks.
The project was initiated following Union Railway, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's visit to a plant in Bagodara on July 4, 2026. During the visit, the company had showcased precast structural solutions for Indian Railways.
The company was entrusted with constructing a high-quality, leak-proof pedestrian subway beneath the railway line at Vastrapur.
Vejalpur MLA Amit Thackeray said residents of the Vastrapur area had been demanding a safe and convenient crossing for pedestrians for a long time.
He visited the area a day before construction began, interacted with residents and raised the need for the subway with railway officials. Thackeray said the use of precast technology enabled the work to be completed in a short period, which would provide considerable relief to residents.
Constructing an underground crossing beneath an operational railway line is considered challenging because excavation, installation of the structure and restoration of the railway track must all be completed within the designated traffic block.
At Vastrapur, the entire process was completed in 7 hours and 15 minutes against the allotted eight-hour block. Under precast technology, the major structural components are manufactured with precision at a factory and then transported to the site for rapid installation. This reduces on-site construction time compared with conventional methods, limits disruption to railway operations and helps maintain quality and structural strength.
Western Railway officials said all prescribed safety and quality standards were followed throughout the construction under their supervision. After the work was completed, the railway line was reopened for train operations before the scheduled deadline.
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