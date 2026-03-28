West Bengal's Raghunathganj Turns Into 'Battlefield' During Ram Navami Procession; Shops Vandalised
Allegations and counter-allegations flew thick and fast as the authorities deployed forces to bring the situation under control.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 3:38 AM IST
Raghunathganj (Murshidabad): Raghunathganj in Murshidabad has once again turned into a tinderbox after tensions flared up during a Ram Navami procession. Locals said multiple shops were vandalised, and arson took place.
Both sides have levelled accusations against each other regarding attacks and acts of vandalism. Raghunathganj has remained volatile since Friday afternoon due to this incident. The area has effectively turned into a battlefield.
So far, ten people have been injured in the clashes. Police personnel have been deployed to bring the situation under control, and central forces have also been mobilised. Surinder Singh, Superintendent of Police for the Jangipur Police District, said, "The situation has currently been brought under control. The causes behind the incident are being investigated."
According to police and local sources, a Ram Navami procession organised by the BJP set out from Mackenzie Park in Raghunathganj town as previously announced. The BJP claimed that as the peaceful procession approached the Phultala crossing, a barrage of bricks and stones was allegedly hurled at the marchers from the rooftops of nearby buildings.
Consequently, ten participants in the procession sustained injuries. It is alleged that the victims of this attack retaliated by vandalising several shops in the area. Incidents of arson also occurred, and bricks were hurled indiscriminately between the two opposing factions.
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police units were deployed to tackle the situation. However, as the situation remained out of control, central forces were subsequently deployed to the area. Following this, the situation came under some degree of control.
Khalilur Rahman, president of the Jangipur Organisational District unit of the Trinamool Congress, said, "This situation is regrettable. We have requested the police to investigate why these attacks and counter-attacks took place."
BJP state secretary Shakharav Sarkar said, "The attack was launched by the Trinamool Congress with malicious intent. Ten of our party functionaries have been injured. They orchestrated this attack precisely because they realised they were losing ground.”
On April 8 of last year, Raghunathganj erupted in violence amidst protests against the Waqf Act. Agitators were accused of attacking the police and setting police vehicles on fire. The repercussions of that agitation soon spread to Samserganj, where Chandan Das and his father, Hargobinda Das, were killed by miscreants wielding sharp weapons.
Following these events, central forces took control of the area. Since that time, 14 companies of central forces have remained deployed within the Jangipur Police District. Subsequently, before the announcement of the elections, an additional 17 companies of central forces were deployed in Jangipur. Despite heavy deployment, Jangipur has once turned violent.