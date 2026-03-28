ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal's Raghunathganj Turns Into 'Battlefield' During Ram Navami Procession; Shops Vandalised

Raghunathganj (Murshidabad): Raghunathganj in Murshidabad has once again turned into a tinderbox after tensions flared up during a Ram Navami procession. Locals said multiple shops were vandalised, and arson took place.

Both sides have levelled accusations against each other regarding attacks and acts of vandalism. Raghunathganj has remained volatile since Friday afternoon due to this incident. The area has effectively turned into a battlefield.

So far, ten people have been injured in the clashes. Police personnel have been deployed to bring the situation under control, and central forces have also been mobilised. Surinder Singh, Superintendent of Police for the Jangipur Police District, said, "The situation has currently been brought under control. The causes behind the incident are being investigated."

According to police and local sources, a Ram Navami procession organised by the BJP set out from Mackenzie Park in Raghunathganj town as previously announced. The BJP claimed that as the peaceful procession approached the Phultala crossing, a barrage of bricks and stones was allegedly hurled at the marchers from the rooftops of nearby buildings.

Consequently, ten participants in the procession sustained injuries. It is alleged that the victims of this attack retaliated by vandalising several shops in the area. Incidents of arson also occurred, and bricks were hurled indiscriminately between the two opposing factions.