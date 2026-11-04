ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Youth Congress Suspends 26 Leaders For Skipping Ramlila Maidan Rally; Party Leader Objects

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pradesh Youth Congress has suspended 26 of its leaders including six district presidents for not attending Congress' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

According to the suspension order issued on November 3, the decision takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice. This move has sparked questions within the party. Standing in support of the suspended leaders and workers, state Congress leader Rohan Mitra has urged the leadership to reconsider the decision.

The order, issued on the official letterhead of the West Bengal Pradesh Youth Congress, states that the All-India Youth Congress leadership has taken a serious view of the absence of the office-bearers from the protest in Delhi, leading to the disciplinary action. The list of the 26 suspended individuals includes the Youth Congress district presidents for Cooch Behar (Sukamal Barman), Jalpaiguri (Nabinendu Moulik), Uttar Dinajpur (Mamun Reza), Purba Bardhaman (Mithun Sarkar), North Kolkata (Abhishek Gupta), and South Kolkata (Indrajit Mondal).

Additionally, Babul SK, a vice-president of the West Bengal Pradesh Youth Congress, along with several general secretaries, have also been suspended.

The list includes Shafikul Mallick, Kunalkanti Chowdhury, Subharthi Chakraborty, Tarik Anwar Sheikh, Sahil Nawaz, Parikshit Nag, Sanjay Khan, Sajid Molla, Mou Mondal, Tarik Anwar, Purbakumar Basu, Arpan Sinha, Badsha Alamgir, Arijit Chakraborty, Rezaul Chowdhury, and Parwaj Khan. Additionally, suspension orders have been issued against General Secretary Bapirul Mondal, as well as Secretaries Sainur Reba, Dabish Istiaq, and Chandrashekhar Gangopadhyay. The order bears the signatures of Ehsan Ahmed Khan—the organization’s National Secretary in charge of West Bengal—and Sourav Prasad, President of the West Bengal State Youth Congress.

Opposing this decision, Mitra said, "Those who have sustained the Congress organization through adverse conditions for a long time should not have been suspended en masse without considering the reasons for their absence." He urged for the matter to be viewed from a humane and practical perspective.

"Many Youth Congress workers come from very modest backgrounds. Despite dedicating eight to 10 years of their lives to the organization, many lack financial resources or political influence. Furthermore, there is an age limit—one cannot remain active in the Youth Congress beyond the age of 35. Yet, many have continued to work for the organization for years," Mitra said.

Highlighting the practical challenges of traveling to Delhi, Mitra noted, "During the Puja and Diwali season, securing train tickets from Kolkata to Delhi was extremely difficult. Alternatively, air travel could cost as much as Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000." He argued that for many Youth Congress workers from ordinary families, arranging such a large sum of money on such short notice—within just two or three days—is practically impossible.