West Bengal Woman Slips Into Coma After Getting SIR Hearing Notice, Dies After Six Days

Barrackpore: A 75-year-old woman, who went into coma after being called for hearing related to corrections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), died after six days in Sodepur of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. Family members alleged that severe anxiety and fear of exclusion led to her death.

The deceased, identified as Alaka Biswas, was a resident of the Talbanda area under Ghola in Sodepur. According to family members, Alaka received a notice related to the SIR hearing from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 4. "Soon after receiving the notice, Alaka became extremely anxious, felt dizzy, and collapsed on the floor. She suffered a brain stroke and was taken to a local hospital," a family member said.

Alaka was first rushed to a local hospital and as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where she slipped into a coma. After battling for life for six days, she died on Saturday morning.

Her death has turned into a political firestorm between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Khardah MLA and West Bengal minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay strongly condemned the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that voters are being harassed under the guise of SIR process and alleged that the commission is acting in collusion with the BJP.

“SIR-related deaths are becoming almost routine now. The Election Commission has created an atmosphere of fear through its SIR exercise. Even voters whose names exist in the 2002 electoral rolls and have all valid documents are being served notices. My own family has received SIR notices. I fail to understand whether this is really an SIR process or something else altogether. It is becoming increasingly clear that the ECI is acting at the BJP’s behest. We stand firmly by the bereaved family.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Prabir Das, deputy head of Bilkanda-1 gram panchayat, said the elderly woman lost her only son during the Covid pandemic. "Her death is unacceptable, and the ECI must take full responsibility. We have been by the family’s side from day one and will continue to be so,” Das said.