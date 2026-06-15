West Bengal Woman Molested By Contractual Staff Of Shirdi Saibaba Temple's Bhakta Niwas
The incident occurred on June 5 but the woman informed her parents on June 12 after which, a police complaint was registered.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Shirdi: A 20-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly molested by a contractual employee of Saibaba Sansthan's Bhakta Niwas while visiting Shirdi with her family, police said on Monday.
Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered at Shirdi police station against the accused Aman Pathan, a contractual cleaner, under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a search was launched, police added.
The complainant, a resident of West Bengal's Howrah district, had arrived in Shirdi with her parents and sister on June 4 to visit the Sai Baba Samadhi shrine.
According to her, they were staying in a room at the Saibaba Sansthan's Bhakta Niwas. At around 6 pm on June 5, her parents and sister went to the temple for darshan, leaving her alone in the room. While she was alone, the doorbell rang and upon opening the door, she found Aman Pathan, a contractual cleaner, standing outside. The cleaner asked whether he could enter the room as he wanted to speak to her. The woman denied him entry saying, her parents were not inside the room and asked him to leave.
The accused then asked the woman to come near Room no 204 of the building as he wanted to speak to her.
Sometime later, when the woman went to Room no 204, the accused grabbed her left hand and pulled her into the room, where he allegedly molested her. He also provided his mobile number to her.
Terrified by the incident, the woman screamed and fled to her room. Initially, she kept the incident hidden from her parents but, on June 12, she narrated it to them.
Subsequently, her parents, accompanied by security guards of the Bhakta Niwas, confronted the accused and demanded an explanation. "The accused said, "What’s the big deal? Did I rape you?" before fleeing the scene", the complainant told police.
"A molestation case was registered at the Shirdi police station on June 12. Investigations are being conducted and searches are underway for the absconding accused," Amol Bharti, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Shirdi said.
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