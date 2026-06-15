ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Woman Molested By Contractual Staff Of Shirdi Saibaba Temple's Bhakta Niwas

Shirdi: A 20-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly molested by a contractual employee of Saibaba Sansthan's Bhakta Niwas while visiting Shirdi with her family, police said on Monday.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered at Shirdi police station against the accused Aman Pathan, a contractual cleaner, under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a search was launched, police added.

The complainant, a resident of West Bengal's Howrah district, had arrived in Shirdi with her parents and sister on June 4 to visit the Sai Baba Samadhi shrine.

According to her, they were staying in a room at the Saibaba Sansthan's Bhakta Niwas. At around 6 pm on June 5, her parents and sister went to the temple for darshan, leaving her alone in the room. While she was alone, the doorbell rang and upon opening the door, she found Aman Pathan, a contractual cleaner, standing outside. The cleaner asked whether he could enter the room as he wanted to speak to her. The woman denied him entry saying, her parents were not inside the room and asked him to leave.

The accused then asked the woman to come near Room no 204 of the building as he wanted to speak to her.