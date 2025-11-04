West Bengal Starts High-Quality Garlic Cultivation, Dependence On Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat To Reduce
State government is providing subsidies to farmers, who cultivate high-quality garlic seeds that have been brought from a research centre in Nashik.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST
Balagarh: After onion, it's now garlic. The West Bengal government has taken an initiative to reduce dependence on states, namely Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, for its garlic demand. The Hooghly district horticulture department is encouraging farmers to cultivate new varieties of high-quality garlic, seeds of which were brought from Nashik, a move aimed at enhancing the state's self-reliance.
Fluctuations in garlic prices in domestic market of West Bengal have been a long-standing problem here. Whether it is due to natural disasters or transportation costs, the price of garlic always keeps increasing. If the high-quality Nashik garlic is cultivated well on soils of Hooghly then it will be available at a low price in the markets.
Garlic cultivation has started in several bighas of land in Balagarh, Tarkeshwar and Goghat areas of Hooghly. The soil in Hooghly is found to be good for growing onions and cultivation is underway in around 3,500 hectares of land in Balagarh. Experts believe that the fertile soil and climate conditions of the district will also help in garlic cultivation.
Garlic is mainly cultivated in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The garlic available in the markets of West Bengal and usually brought from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
Horticulture department officials feel West Bengal's soil is much more fertile than these states and believe that garlic can be grown along with onion. The state government has already taken various steps to preserve onions and once cultivated, garlic will also be stored. "If we manage to store garlic for at least three months then farmers will get a higher price than potatoes. This apart, this will also reduce dependence on garlic from other states," an official of the horticulture department explained.
The state procures five times the garlic it cultivates at the local level, from other states. Currently, garlic is cultivated in 1800 bighas of land in Balagarh. Local varieties of garlic namely Gangajuli and Kataki are cultivated here but its quality is not very good. Researchers of the horticulture department discovered a high-quality garlic variety in Nashik and decided to bring its seed to West Bengal and cultivate it here so as to enable farmers to double the yield.
The yield of Gangajuli in one bigha of land is 8 to 9 quintals while that of the high-quality garlic is 20 to 22 quintals. Now, 10 kg of new garlic is being cultivated along with local garlic by the horticulture department.
The Hooghly District Horticulture Department has planned to cultivate the high-quality garlic through clusters. Training has been imparted to 22 farmers in Zirat in Balagarh. For a long time, garlic is being cultivated in Zirat's Araji Bhawanipur and Bhawanipur Char Mouzas.
Kartik Das, a garlic farmer said, "Garlic has been cultivated in Zirat for a long time. Very old varieties of garlic are cultivated here. However, due to frequent cultivation, its yield has decreased. The horticulture department has given us a new variety of garlic seeds. The department is encouraging garlic cultivation using organic fertilisers. The government is asking for less use of chemical fertilisers. We are also enthusiastic about this. We cultivate Kataki and Gangajuli varieties of garlic here. For now, we are cultivating the Jamuna Safed variety a little. In the future, if the yield is high, we will think about increasing cultivation."
Shubhdeep Nath, an official of the Hooghly Horticulture Department, said, "There is a considerable shortage of garlic in West Bengal and our district. The initiative to cultivate garlic has been taken to reduce dependence on other states. We can double the yield in this new garlic cultivation. Seeds of the (G-282) Jamuna Safed Three variety have been brought here from a research centre in Nashik. Certified seeds are being given to the farmers. The state government is also providing some subsidy to farmers, who are cultivating this garlic variety. This time, if they buy and cultivate garlic, the farmers will be able to use it as seeds from next year and will also be able to increase their cultivation."
He further said, "Last year, garlic was sold at a wholesale price of Rs 300 to 350. The government is providing special subsidies for storing onions at low cost and garlic can also be stored here. New arrangements will be made for storage. Farmers will get Rs 250 for storing it for three months. We will increase the cultivation of this new garlic step by step. This year, farmers will cultivate 60 kg of old garlic and 10 kg of new variety of garlic in one bigha of land. Next year, that seed will increase. This year, we are cultivating 75 bighas of improved garlic. This special variety of garlic from Nashik is being cultivated on a large scale in Hooghly for the first time."
