West Bengal Starts High-Quality Garlic Cultivation, Dependence On Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat To Reduce

Balagarh: After onion, it's now garlic. The West Bengal government has taken an initiative to reduce dependence on states, namely Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, for its garlic demand. The Hooghly district horticulture department is encouraging farmers to cultivate new varieties of high-quality garlic, seeds of which were brought from Nashik, a move aimed at enhancing the state's self-reliance.

Fluctuations in garlic prices in domestic market of West Bengal have been a long-standing problem here. Whether it is due to natural disasters or transportation costs, the price of garlic always keeps increasing. If the high-quality Nashik garlic is cultivated well on soils of Hooghly then it will be available at a low price in the markets.

Garlic cultivation has started in several bighas of land in Balagarh, Tarkeshwar and Goghat areas of Hooghly. The soil in Hooghly is found to be good for growing onions and cultivation is underway in around 3,500 hectares of land in Balagarh. Experts believe that the fertile soil and climate conditions of the district will also help in garlic cultivation.

Garlic is mainly cultivated in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The garlic available in the markets of West Bengal and usually brought from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Horticulture department officials feel West Bengal's soil is much more fertile than these states and believe that garlic can be grown along with onion. The state government has already taken various steps to preserve onions and once cultivated, garlic will also be stored. "If we manage to store garlic for at least three months then farmers will get a higher price than potatoes. This apart, this will also reduce dependence on garlic from other states," an official of the horticulture department explained.

The state procures five times the garlic it cultivates at the local level, from other states. Currently, garlic is cultivated in 1800 bighas of land in Balagarh. Local varieties of garlic namely Gangajuli and Kataki are cultivated here but its quality is not very good. Researchers of the horticulture department discovered a high-quality garlic variety in Nashik and decided to bring its seed to West Bengal and cultivate it here so as to enable farmers to double the yield.