ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Will Be Renamed 'Paschim Banga': Proposal To Be Tabled In Assembly In December: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, November 23: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state cabinet has approved renaming the state as "Paschim Banga" with the resolution set to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on December 9.

The state cabinet has moved to standardise the state's name as "Paschim Banga" in English and other languages, Adhikari said.

The winter session of the Legislative Assembly is set to begin on December 4, and the proposal to rename West Bengal as "Paschim Banga" will be introduced on December 9. Once passed by the Assembly, the proposal will be forwarded to the Union Government and under Article 3 of the Constitution, Parliament must pass a legislation to formally change the state's name.

"A proposal will be brought before the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on December 9. Once passed, we will send it to the Government of India. West Bengal will be known as "Paschim Banga" in English as well and the name is to be written exactly the same, matching how the state is referred to in Bengali," Adhikari said after the cabinet meeting.

According to the Chief Minister, "Paschim Banga" reflects the state's post-Partition history, dating to June 20, 1947 when Bengal was partitioned. "So, the state should be called "Paschim Banga" rather than West Bengal," he clarified.

The debate over the state's renaming is not new. Earlier, the former Trinamool Congress government had proposed renaming the state to "Bangla", which was passed unanimously by the Legislative Assembly but did not receive approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The BJP-led government feels that since the name West Bengal begins with the letter 'W', the state often appears at the bottom of official lists, creating administrative inconveniences. The ruling party believes that if the name was to begin with the letter 'P' (as in 'Paschim Banga'), it would appear higher up in such lists.

Kunal Ghosh on the change of the state's name:

Kunal Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress leader of Mamata Banerjee's camp, took a dig at this decision, claiming it was because of the administrative listing problem that Mamata Banerjee, during her tenure as Chief Minister, sought to change the state's name to "Bangla".