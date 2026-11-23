West Bengal Will Be Renamed 'Paschim Banga': Proposal To Be Tabled In Assembly In December: Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari says government aims to use "Paschim Banga" in English and other languages, matching how the state is already referred to in Bengali.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Kolkata, November 23: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state cabinet has approved renaming the state as "Paschim Banga" with the resolution set to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on December 9.
The state cabinet has moved to standardise the state's name as "Paschim Banga" in English and other languages, Adhikari said.
The winter session of the Legislative Assembly is set to begin on December 4, and the proposal to rename West Bengal as "Paschim Banga" will be introduced on December 9. Once passed by the Assembly, the proposal will be forwarded to the Union Government and under Article 3 of the Constitution, Parliament must pass a legislation to formally change the state's name.
"A proposal will be brought before the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on December 9. Once passed, we will send it to the Government of India. West Bengal will be known as "Paschim Banga" in English as well and the name is to be written exactly the same, matching how the state is referred to in Bengali," Adhikari said after the cabinet meeting.
According to the Chief Minister, "Paschim Banga" reflects the state's post-Partition history, dating to June 20, 1947 when Bengal was partitioned. "So, the state should be called "Paschim Banga" rather than West Bengal," he clarified.
The debate over the state's renaming is not new. Earlier, the former Trinamool Congress government had proposed renaming the state to "Bangla", which was passed unanimously by the Legislative Assembly but did not receive approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
The BJP-led government feels that since the name West Bengal begins with the letter 'W', the state often appears at the bottom of official lists, creating administrative inconveniences. The ruling party believes that if the name was to begin with the letter 'P' (as in 'Paschim Banga'), it would appear higher up in such lists.
Kunal Ghosh on the change of the state's name:
Kunal Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress leader of Mamata Banerjee's camp, took a dig at this decision, claiming it was because of the administrative listing problem that Mamata Banerjee, during her tenure as Chief Minister, sought to change the state's name to "Bangla".
"Often, when attending central government events, one has to wait for hours because the state is listed as 'West Bengal'. This is why Mamata Banerjee wanted to rename the state to 'Bangla' while she was the Chief Minister. However, the Centre rejected it and opted for "Paschim Banga". Using the name "Bangla" would have actually facilitated administrative work for the state."
He said that he has no objection to the name "Paschim Banga".
State Renaming Process
There are several steps involved in changing the name of a state. First, a bill regarding the name change must be passed by the state's Legislative Assembly and then sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
From there, the bill is forwarded to the President. If, upon reviewing the bill, the President finds any part unclear or has additional questions, he or she may seek clarification from the state's Legislative Assembly.
Once satisfied with the response, the President forwards the bill to Parliament, where it must be introduced and passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Finally, the bill is sent back to the President. After the President grants final approval, the name of the state is officially changed.
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