West Bengal To Re-Verify Registration Of 1.1 Lakh Doctors Under 'Know Your Doctor' Initiative
The initiative aims to identify fraudulent practitioners as well as doctors who have died, moved abroad or discontinued medical practice.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal Health Department has decided to re-verify the registrations of approximately 1.1 lakh doctors across the state following the detection of several fake medical practitioners during a sample survey.
West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said the decision was taken after a meeting with the State Medical Council. The proposed exercise, called the 'Know Your Doctor' (KYD) initiative, will cover all doctors registered in the state to verify their identities, medical qualifications, and registration certificates.
The initiative aims to identify fraudulent practitioners as well as doctors who have died, moved abroad or discontinued medical practice. According to the Health Minister, the state currently has approximately 1.1 lakh registered doctors, and the registration details, university degrees, and certificates of every practitioner will be re-verified.
The verification process will follow two methods: Manual Know Your Doctor (MKYD) and Video Know Your Doctor (VKYD).
Doctors who can visit the State Medical Council in person will be required to submit their documents for verification. Those who are elderly or live in remote areas will be allowed to complete the process through video conferencing.
The department may also engage private agencies to assist with the exercise if required.
The Health Department is considering replacing its existing software to facilitate the verification process. The IT division at Swasthya Bhawan has been instructed to take the necessary steps while ensuring that all existing registration data remains intact during the transition.
The minister said an official notification outlining the process would be issued shortly. However, the exercise may take some time to complete, particularly in view of the upcoming festive season.
The verification exercise will also cover doctors who originally registered in other states but later moved to West Bengal to practise medicine.
Mukherjee said several doctors from neighbouring states, including Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Jharkhand, have registered or relocated to West Bengal.
The department has decided to send officials to these states to verify where the doctors obtained their initial registrations and which medical councils issued their certificates.
The process of compiling and categorising doctors according to their original registration details has already begun.
The minister said the discovery of a number of fake doctors during the sample survey made it necessary to examine the entire registration database rather than identify and take action against only a few individuals.
The exercise will also help update the registration database by removing the names of doctors who have died.
The details of practitioners who have moved abroad or acquired citizenship in other countries will also be verified.
Doctors currently residing overseas will be able to undergo verification through the video-based VKYD process. Mukherjee said they could retain their West Bengal registration if they wished.
Clarifying concerns about the initiative, the Health Minister said the re-verification exercise does not question the validity of existing medical registrations.
He emphasised that all doctors currently registered in West Bengal hold valid registrations and that there is no doubt about their validity or tenure.
The exercise is intended only to cross-check the identities and documents of practitioners listed in the state registry.
The minister called 'sanitisation' of the registration database and said the initiative would help create a transparent and accurate record by eliminating the names of fake and deceased practitioners.
Mukherjee also clarified that the verification exercise has no connection with the upcoming elections to the State Medical Council. He rejected comparisons between the initiative and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that the two processes are entirely unrelated.
According to the minister, the doctors' registration database still contains the names of several deceased practitioners, people who have moved abroad, and those who have left the medical profession. A systematic update is therefore necessary to maintain accurate records.
The West Bengal government has also contacted the National Medical Commission (NMC) through email to seek clarification on whether any legal provisions could restrict the proposed re-verification exercise.
The Health Department is currently awaiting the Commission's response.
Mukherjee assured that all existing medical registrations would continue to be valid while the department awaits the NMC's clarification.
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