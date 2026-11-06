ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal To Re-Verify Registration Of 1.1 Lakh Doctors Under 'Know Your Doctor' Initiative

West Bengal To Re-Verify Registration Of 1.1 Lakh Doctors Under 'Know Your Doctor' Initiative ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The West Bengal Health Department has decided to re-verify the registrations of approximately 1.1 lakh doctors across the state following the detection of several fake medical practitioners during a sample survey.

West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said the decision was taken after a meeting with the State Medical Council. The proposed exercise, called the 'Know Your Doctor' (KYD) initiative, will cover all doctors registered in the state to verify their identities, medical qualifications, and registration certificates.

The initiative aims to identify fraudulent practitioners as well as doctors who have died, moved abroad or discontinued medical practice. According to the Health Minister, the state currently has approximately 1.1 lakh registered doctors, and the registration details, university degrees, and certificates of every practitioner will be re-verified.

The verification process will follow two methods: Manual Know Your Doctor (MKYD) and Video Know Your Doctor (VKYD).

Doctors who can visit the State Medical Council in person will be required to submit their documents for verification. Those who are elderly or live in remote areas will be allowed to complete the process through video conferencing.

The department may also engage private agencies to assist with the exercise if required.

The Health Department is considering replacing its existing software to facilitate the verification process. The IT division at Swasthya Bhawan has been instructed to take the necessary steps while ensuring that all existing registration data remains intact during the transition.

The minister said an official notification outlining the process would be issued shortly. However, the exercise may take some time to complete, particularly in view of the upcoming festive season.

The verification exercise will also cover doctors who originally registered in other states but later moved to West Bengal to practise medicine.

Mukherjee said several doctors from neighbouring states, including Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Jharkhand, have registered or relocated to West Bengal.

The department has decided to send officials to these states to verify where the doctors obtained their initial registrations and which medical councils issued their certificates.

The process of compiling and categorising doctors according to their original registration details has already begun.

The minister said the discovery of a number of fake doctors during the sample survey made it necessary to examine the entire registration database rather than identify and take action against only a few individuals.