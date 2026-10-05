ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal To Get Four More Airports In Two Years: Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan ( PTI Screengrab )

Kolkata: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said four new airports will be developed in West Bengal over the next two years.

Speaking at a programme where the Civil Aviation Ministry signed an agreement with the West Bengal government for implementation of the UDAN scheme in the state, Naidu said the Centre also wanted Kolkata to have a second airport to meet the growing demand for air connectivity in the region.