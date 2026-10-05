West Bengal To Get Four More Airports In Two Years: Naidu
The Civil Aviation Ministry signed an agreement with the West Bengal government for the implementation of the UDAN scheme in the state
Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Kolkata: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said four new airports will be developed in West Bengal over the next two years.
Speaking at a programme where the Civil Aviation Ministry signed an agreement with the West Bengal government for implementation of the UDAN scheme in the state, Naidu said the Centre also wanted Kolkata to have a second airport to meet the growing demand for air connectivity in the region.
The four airports will come up at Charra in Purulia, Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur, Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur and Hasimara in Alipurduar, he said. Naidu said Rs 29,000 crore would be spent under the UDAN scheme in West Bengal over the next 10 years. "I would also request the West Bengal government to frame a new civil aviation policy to attract investors," he said.
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