ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: TMC's Abhishek 'Manhandled' While Visiting Post-Poll Violence Victims' Families

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wears a helmet after stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at him during his visit to the families of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal, Saturday, May 30, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up on Saturday, allegedly by locals, when he visited West Bengal's Sonarpur area to meet families of post-poll violence victims, police said. Stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at the TMC MP by unidentified people who even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him, while they shouted 'thief' slogans at Banerjee.