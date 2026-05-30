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Bengal: TMC's Abhishek 'Manhandled' While Visiting Post-Poll Violence Victims' Families

TMC Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked by locals when he visited West Bengal's Sonarpur area to meet families of post-poll violence victims

TMC ABHISHEK BANERJEE
TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wears a helmet after stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at him during his visit to the families of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST

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Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up on Saturday, allegedly by locals, when he visited West Bengal's Sonarpur area to meet families of post-poll violence victims, police said.

Stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at the TMC MP by unidentified people who even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him, while they shouted 'thief' slogans at Banerjee.

Banerjee was seen being escorted out of the area with a police helmet on and his shirt tattered.

"Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," Banerjee said while meeting the family of a deceased post-poll violence victim.

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TAGGED:

TMC
BENGAL POST POLL VIOLENCE
BENGAL POST POLL
ABHISHEK BANERJEE ATTACK
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

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