West Bengal: Street Vendor's Son Clears CA Exam, Brings Hope To Marginalised Family In Asansol

Asansol: A street vendor's son, Adarsh Prasad, has cleared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examination, bringing immense pride and joy to his family in West Bengal's Asansol.

Durgesh Prasad's family lives in a small tin-roofed house supported by bamboo poles. The house has no television, refrigerator, or other modern gadgets. Poverty is visible in the rustic walls and old furniture scattered around the house, but the family was determined to educate their children.

Durgesh Prasad sells children's clothes on the streets to earn a living. Every morning, he leaves his home in Sitarampur and travels to Dhanbad by train. There, he spends the entire day selling clothes as a hawker before returning home in the evening by the Black Diamond Express. Despite working tirelessly, his daily income is barely enough to meet household expenses. Yet, he never gave up on his dream to educate his children.

When the CA results were announced on November 3, the Prasad household erupted in joy. Adarsh had scored 53 per cent in the final examination, successfully completing one of the toughest professional courses in the country.

Adarsh shared his journey, saying, "I studied with great difficulty. My father worked very hard to support my education. Even though we faced many problems, he never let me stop studying. Now that I have cleared CA, I want to find a good job soon and change the atmosphere at home." Adarsh said that he has studied at a private school in Kultur, where his teachers noticed his sharp mind and dedication.