West Bengal STF Steps Up Anti-Terror Efforts as NIA Raids Uncover Jaish-e-Mohammed Recruitment Plot

Giving details, an officer from the STF, who wished to remain anonymous, told ETV Bharat, "We continuously carry out operations and have achieved success in many cases. We act upon any specific intelligence input we receive. Several members of banned organisations have been arrested in these operations.”

These searches were conducted in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. During the operation, propaganda material linked to JeM were seized. NIA investigations revealed information about attempts by the terror outfit members to influence and recruit youths into sleeper cells through JeM-inspired organisations.

Meanwhile, the STF is stepping up monitoring in the wake of Jaish-e-Mohammed recruiting, sleeper cell activation, online radicalisation and more.

Kolkata: In response to countywide raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has stepped up monitoring and coordination with central agencies like the NIA, the Intelligence Bureau and others.

According to state police sources, the sleeper cells of several banned terrorist organisations are controlled by non-state actors primarily. However, those who work for them or conduct recruitment drives operate mainly within the state. West Bengal police are alarmed over several secret meetings of Jaish-e-Mohammed and other sleeper cell members of banned organisations.

However, according to sources at Bhawani Bhavan, a Special Task Force of the state police has been formed primarily to tackle terror-related activities in West Bengal. A security official said sleuths of the state police's Special Task Force primarily gather details from ground zero and execute plans according to their own observation. “They also keep a close watch on social media, which has become a tool of radicalisation. Special cell members keep a close eye on individuals who are active on social media and use the medium to spread inflammatory comments and attempt to spread hatred.”

In the past few years, several individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in militant activities, and investigators are still interrogating them.

In the Dhulian-Shamsherganj areas of Murshidabad, provocative comments led to legal complications and a breakdown of law and order. Investigators are trying to find out who were behind these incidents and whose inflammatory comments or instigation were responsible.

An officer of the Kolkata Police STF said, "In combating militancy or in matters of recruitment or joining of sleeper cells of militant organisations, the state police and the Kolkata Police Special Task Force often work in coordination. There are several instances of this."